Lots of great new offerings this month. Not necessarily new games but new deluxe edition reprints of some real classics. One dealing with the American Civil War and the very famous and somewhat over gamed Battle of Gettysburg but also a couple different options for the classic Thunderbolt designed by Richard Berg, Mark Herman and Alan Ray and a 2nd Printing of the recently released Cold War Gone Hot game Red Storm. Also as usual, there is plenty of other information shared including updates on digital products, conventions, upcoming future P500 additions and art samples.

In case you missed the Monthly Update email, here is a link: https://mailchi.mp/1cad315a0377/july-20-update-from-gmt-new-p500s-2023-replacement-countersheet-production-update-and-more

One of the first things shared in the update, was the status of the hit game Mr. President designed by Gene himself. The game has been well received and for good reason as it is a really interesting solitaire experience. But, Gene warned us that the game is nearing the out of stock status!

Restricted Stock on Mr. President. Tony told me today that we only have a few hundred copies of Mr. President left in the warehouse and that he’s holding all distributor orders until we resolve the several hundred P500 orders whose cards didn’t go through when we charged and haven’t contacted us in the 6 weeks or so since that charge date. When those card charges fail, an email gets automatically sent notifying the customer and providing an easy “recharge” link, but sometimes the email ends up in a spam box and the customer doesn’t know it. The game is in very high demand from distributors right now, but before we fill any orders for our small remaining stock we want to make a public announcement here to encourage anyone who had a P500 order but hasn’t seen a credit card charge go through (if you still want the game) to contact us right away so we can do our best to make sure to fill every P500 order that we can. We don’t want anyone who ordered on P500 to miss out on their game if at all possible, so here’s what we want to make sure all of you know.

If you P500’ed the game, but never saw a charge on your card or an email, you might want to check your spam folder or give GMT Games a call. You don’t want to miss this one! For extra incentive, you can check out our initial impressions video on the game after a 4 hour cooperative play:

Errata is a fact of life with all publishers and all games! No matter what, a mistake will always slip through and cause us gamers a bit of angst. This is where GMT Games stands head and shoulders above the competition though as they admit to their mistakes and more importantly try to make them right. We have seen this time and time again. So they have a solution for errata found on counters in their new games this year that makes a lot of sense and makes it economically very easy to acquire: a replacement countersheet.

GMT 2023 Replacement Countersheet Update. We have long wanted to offer a yearly Replacement countersheet that gets errata counters for all of our games into your hands as inexpensively as possible. And we have listened to many of you who don’t want to buy an additional magazine just for the counters. I think we have a solution that most, if not all of you are going to like. We are happy to announce today that we have created a “2023 Replacement Countersheet” that includes all of the counter updates that we and the designers know of as errata for games from 2022 and several from 2023. Tony and I have discussed how best to get these counters to any of you who want them, and we have decided to let you basically “opt in” to getting them so we know exactly who wants them. So we’re setting it up like a P500 item—except that it’s already approved to print. We just need to know how many of you want the item. We’re doing everything we can on the “budgeting” side to absorb as much of the cost as possible on this countersheet. So the price for this item will be $3 for US customers and $8 for non-US customers. Note that the cost INCLUDES shipping. Clearly, we’re supplementing most of the cost on these, which we think is only fair, in that these counters represent mostly errata that we missed when we produced the games the counters belong to. P500 Ordering: In the pricing box at the right side of the 2023 Replacement Countersheet P500 page, you’ll see two prices—one for US ($3) and one for non-US ($8). Please double check and make sure you choose the option that applies to where your countersheet will be shipped. This will save our office folks a lot of work when we get to charge time. Thanks much!

New P500’s

This month there were 2 new Deluxe Edition reprints added including Three Days of Gettysburg Deluxe Edition and Thunderbolt: The Ancient World, Vol. III Deluxe Edition. There also were 2 new P500 reprints offered in Thunderbolt Single Game and Red Storm 2nd Printing.

Three Days of Gettysburg Deluxe Edition

A very popular series featuring one of the most gamed battles of the American Civil War! Quite the combination. And to add to that, a Deluxe Edition treatment with new counters, some new rules, new and updated maps and lots of scenarios. This is a great value for any gamer who wants to game one of the most iconic battles of the American Civil War.

From the game page, we read the following:

GMT Games and the GBACW design team are proud to announce Three Days of Gettysburg Deluxe Edition, the ultimate edition of the definitive game on the Battle of Gettysburg. First published in 1995, 3DoG has stood the test of time as one of the most popular games of the Great Battles of the American Civil War Series. This series is one of the hobby’s longest-lived design concepts, springing from the legendary regimental level Gettysburg game—Terrible Swift Sword (SPI)—designed by Richard Berg in 1976. Under GMT, the rules system has remained stable but has shown remarkable flexibility to allow each game to smoothly incorporate additional rules to reflect the historical battles. The series relies on interactive chit-pull mechanics to simulate the often-chaotic nature of the 19th Century battlefield at the regimental level. Three Days of Gettysburg Deluxe Edition will include ten plus scenarios. They range from small Skirmisher contests on half sized maps to the ultimate Gettysburg experience on four full full-sized maps depicting the entire battle, including the East Cavalry Battlefield! Other scenarios will depict both the first and second day of the struggle. Experienced players will be able to play many of the scenarios in one sitting. The 3DoG Deluxe Edition will include many exclusive rules to represent the special situations at Gettysburg, including new Skirmisher rules. However, many of the rules are optional, allowing players to decide for themselves what level of complexity they want. New components and exclusive rules include new cavalry counters, CSA dismounted cavalry counters, corrected artillery types, two types of skirmisher units, artillery sections for some scenarios (Calef’s battery on the first day!), and artillery overshoot. The new maps continue to use Mark Simonitch’s beautiful artwork but include stonewalls, the Devil’s Den, and sloping hexes to better represent the unique terrain at Gettysburg. The large rock formations are represented differently from earlier editions, and artillery will find moving up the slopes of Little Round Top as difficult in the game as it was in the battle.

And just take a look at this big beautiful map of the game….by the talented Mark Simonitch!

If you are interested in The Three Days of Gettysburg Deluxe Edition, you can pre-order a copy for $63.00 on the P500 game page at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-1057-three-days-of-gettysburg-deluxe-edition.aspx

Thunderbolt: The Ancient World Vol. III Deluxe Edition

We have not played a ton of Ancients but what we have played we have really enjoyed including SPQR designed by the dynamic duo of Richard Berg and Mark Herman. I heard rumblings of this reprint a few months ago and now that I see it I really have a desire to play it.

From the game page, we read the following:

Prior to his passing, Richard H. Berg was hard at work completing the third volume in his The Ancient World Series, Thunderbolt, covering the titanic 2nd Punic War between Rome and Carthage. Mark Herman has teamed up with series developer Alan Ray to finish the game. For Thunderbolt Deluxe Edition, we have decided to enhance this package and include the first two volumes in the series: Rise of the Roman Republic and Carthage. Each will have its own exclusive rules and scenarios booklets, army and city display cards, and other displays relevant to those titles. The exclusive rules have been extensively revised based on player feedback. All these components will be brought up to the latest GMT graphic standards. The following scenarios from the first two volumes will be included: The Mercenary War: Mutiny in Carthage. One map, 5 Game Turns (241-237 BCE)

Mutiny in Carthage. One map, 5 Game Turns (241-237 BCE) Agathocles: The First Invasion of Carthage. Two maps, 5 Game Turns (311-307 BCE)

The First Invasion of Carthage. Two maps, 5 Game Turns (311-307 BCE) Hiero, Hero, or Gyro?: The start of the 1st Punic War. One map, 2 Game Turns (264-263 BCE)

The start of the 1st Punic War. One map, 2 Game Turns (264-263 BCE) The First Punic War: Two maps, 24 Game Turns (264-241 BCE)

Two maps, 24 Game Turns (264-241 BCE) The Conquest of Central Italy: The Samnite Wars. One map, 10 Game Turns (320-311 BCE)

The Samnite Wars. One map, 10 Game Turns (320-311 BCE) The First Alexander Invasion: One map, 4 Game Turns (327-324 BCE)

One map, 4 Game Turns (327-324 BCE) The Eagle Has Landed: The Invasion of Pyrrhus. One map, 10 Game Turns (280-271 BCE)

That is a lot of very involved and meaty scenarios mostly covering the 2nd Punic War. The game covers the action in the Western Mediterranean on updated Italy and Africa maps. There are also several smaller scenarios as follows:

2nd Punic War: The entire 2nd Punic War. Three maps, 16 Game Turns. A wealth of special rules to bring this conflict into sharp focus.

The entire 2nd Punic War. Three maps, 16 Game Turns. A wealth of special rules to bring this conflict into sharp focus. Thunderbolt: Hannibal’s Invasion of Italy. One map, 3 Game Turns (218-216 BCE). A reappraisal of the scenario from Rise of the Roman Republic . An excellent introductory scenario.

Hannibal’s Invasion of Italy. One map, 3 Game Turns (218-216 BCE). A reappraisal of the scenario from . An excellent introductory scenario. Italian Campaign: Hannibal’s campaign in Italy. One map, 16 Game Turns (218-203 BCE)

Hannibal’s campaign in Italy. One map, 16 Game Turns (218-203 BCE) The Spanish Campaign I: The Roman Invasion of Spain. One map, 8 Game Turns (218-211 BCE).

The Roman Invasion of Spain. One map, 8 Game Turns (218-211 BCE). The Spanish Campaign II: Scipio Strikes Back. One map, 5 Game Turns (209-205 BCE).

Scipio Strikes Back. One map, 5 Game Turns (209-205 BCE). The Island Contest: The Carthaginian Invasions of Sicily and Sardinia. Two maps, 5 Game Turns (215-211 BCE)

The Carthaginian Invasions of Sicily and Sardinia. Two maps, 5 Game Turns (215-211 BCE) The African Campaign: Scipio Africanus’ Invasion of Africa. One map, 3-4 Game Turns (204-201 BCE)

Scipio Africanus’ Invasion of Africa. One map, 3-4 Game Turns (204-201 BCE) Iberia: Carthage’s Conquest of Spain. One map, ~16 Game Turns (237-220 BCE)

If you are interested in Thunderbolt: The Ancient World Vol. III Deluxe Edition, you can pre-order a copy for $69.00 on the P500 game page at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-1055-thunderbolt-deluxe-edition.aspx

Now, there is also an option to just purchase the Thunderbolt game itself without the Deluxification elements. If you are interested in Thunderbolt: The Ancient World Vol. III Single Game, you can pre-order a copy for $53.00 on the P500 game page at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-1054-thunderbolt.aspx

Red Storm: The Air War Over Central Germany, 1987 2nd Printing

Cold War Gone Hot games are very popular and one that is based on an iconic system is going to make it more popular. Such is the case with Red Storm: The Air War Over Central Germany, 1987 as it goes to 2nd Printing.

From the game page, we read the following:

The second sequel to the Charles S. Roberts Award-winning game Downtown, Red Storm is a standalone game that utilizes the Downtown game system to depict a hypothetical air war in May/June 1987 over the central portion of the NATO-Warsaw Pact front in central Germany. Like Downtown and Elusive Victory before it, Red Storm is an “operational” level air warfare game where players manage large strike packages and numerous combat air patrols in an effort to strike enemy targets, protect their own ground troops, and secure control of the air above the land battle raging below. Both sides field highly advanced all-weather aircraft, long-range air-to-air missiles, precision bombs, sophisticated electronic warfare assets, and networks of surface-to-air missiles and radar-guided AAA. As the NATO player, you fight outnumbered in the air, but with a qualitative edge in technology and training. NATO faces the daunting task of claiming air superiority in the face of the initial onslaught from the Warsaw Pack air forces while also delivering bombs onto Soviet and East German ground targets already on the frontline and those approaching in the rear echelons. As the Warsaw Pact player, you must push your numerous but less flexible forces to the absolute limit in an effort to overwhelm NATO forces in the air and destroy them on the ground, all while supporting your advancing ground forces. Both players also must manage air defense networks consisting of overlapping layers of SAMs and AAA.

One of the parts of the design that I really like is that players have to plan both their air and ground forces prior to a scenario. Raid forces must be generated, targets and routes mapped, and aircraft loadouts determined. SAM, AAA, and radar units must be placed. Both sides have to figure out how to handle the rough terrain and frequently poor weather of central Germany.

You can check out our unboxing video of the 1st Printing at the following link:

If you are interested in Red Storm: The Air War Over Central Germany, 1987 2nd Printing , you can pre-order a copy for $54.00 on the P500 game page at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-1059-red-storm-2nd-printing.aspx

New P500’s on the Horizon

One of the features that I have always enjoyed about these Monthly Updates has been the New P500’s on the Horizon where Gene Billingsley shares a few very cryptic comments about an upcoming project and we are supposed to somehow decipher his meaning from these “clues”.

Here is a brief tease for P500 additions lining up in the coming months. This month’s new Three Days of Gettysburg, Deluxe Edition was teased last month as “A new and expanded edition of one of our most popular pre-20th century titles.” Note that this is not a comprehensive list (nor will I preview EVERY game we have planned), so I will switch these up a bit from month to month. Over the coming 1-6 months, I anticipate that we will add: A new Levy & Campaign Series title – there are so many of these out there right no (at least 238 in design games and counting). I am guessing Žižka: Reformation & Crusade in Hussite Bohemia, 1420-1421.

More fun for you 18xx fans – 18xx isn’t my thing so I don’t have any information here.

A new game from a legendary game industry designer – could this be a Mark Herman game? He has many in design but I am going to guess Mad Dog of the Med: Il Duce’s Empire of the Sand.

A hobby classic WWII game in a new GMT version – so many possibilities I cannot really give an educated guess.

I bet I got at least 1 or 2 correct here but who knows…Gene? How did I do?

Charging & Shipping

The following information for Charging and Shipping was copied directly from the Update:

Project Updates and Sample Art

One final thing that I wanted to share this month is all of the great sample art that has been shared as a part of the update on various games as they run up to production.

Shared first was the box back for the very interesting looking Vijayanagara: The Deccan Empires of Medieval India, 1290-1398, which is a part of the Irregular Conflicts Series. The game is currently in final art and proofing so is probably a late 2023 release if we are lucky. This game is very cool and will appeal to COIN Series fans as well as those that like asymmetric games. Here is a link to our interview with the design team: https://theplayersaid.com/2021/11/16/interview-with-saverio-spagnolie-mathieu-johnson-cory-graham-and-aman-matthews-designers-of-vijayanagara-the-deccan-empires-of-medieval-india-1290-1398-from-gmt-games/

We also published a series of History Behind the Cards posts and you can check those out at the following links to get a better feel for the history involved as well as how the game plays:

Card #1 – Capital Relocated

Card #2 – Uprising in Daulatabad

Card #3 – Kakatiya Empire Extinguished

Card #4 – The Hare and the Hounds

Card #5 – The Raichur Doab‘

Card #6 – A New Calculus

Next up was the fantastic looking cover for Norman Conquests: Men of Iron Volume V. This game is the next volume in the very good Men of Iron Series that we have really enjoyed.

Next shared item was the cover for Banish All Their Fears.

They also shared the box back and this one really looks very interesting. The Bayonet & Musket Series looks really interesting and we did a video with Ben Hull a few years ago at WBC where he talked about the series.

A few final pieces they shared were some example cards from Tanto Monta as well as some final counters.

As you know, we have played Here I Stand designed by Ed Beach several times, with our most recent play being a 6 player game in the spring of this year and the game is just special! The card driven mechanic simply makes the game and it really is a bit of a sandbox as you can win in various and sundry ways. In the September 2020 Monthly Update from GMT Games it was announced that a prequel to Here I Stand was coming that takes place between 1470 and 1516 called Tanto Monta. This prequel is not being designed by Ed Beach but is being handed over to some new blood in the designer world in Carlos Diaz Narvaez. We did an interview with Carlos and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2021/04/12/interview-with-carlos-diaz-narvaez-designer-of-tanto-monta-the-rise-of-ferdinand-and-isabella-from-gmt-games/

CSR Awards

In case you were not aware, recently the Charles S. Roberts Awards were announced on our friend Dan Pancaldi’s No Enemies Here YouTube Channel and there were many GMT Games products and designers recognized.

Here is a rundown provided by Gene:

Congratulations to GMT designers and their teams for games that won CSR Awards! I believe the biggest gratification from all the hours that a designer and design team puts into each game is the feedback from players who are enjoying the game and knowing that your efforts have brought joy to players around the world. It’s also nice when you win an industry award that those players vote for. And we won quite a few this past weekend, when the Charles S. Roberts Awards announced their 2022 winners. Congratulations to the following designers and all the teams of developers, artists, testers, proofers, and producers that helped and supported them to create these award-winning games!’

Best Ancients Wargame : Great Battles of Julius Caesar Deluxe Edition, GMT Games, designers Richard H. Berg and Mark Herman

Best Medieval Wargame : Almoravid, GMT Games, designer Volko Ruhnke



Best Early Modern Wargame : Plains Indian Wars, GMT Games, designer John Poniske



Best World War II Wargame : Pacific War Second Edition, GMT Games, designer Mark Herman

Best Modern Wargame : Flashpoint: South China Sea, GMT Games, designer Harold Buchanan



Best Solitaire or Cooperative Wargame : Skies Above Britain, GMT Games, designers Jerry White and Gina Willis

Best Expansion for an Existing Wargame : Fall of Saigon, for Fire in the Lake, GMT Games, designers Mark Herman and Volko Ruhnke

The James F. Dunnigan Award for Playability and Design : Volko Ruhnke

The Charles S. Roberts Memorial Award for Best New Designer : Richard Whitaker (Into the Woods)

CSR Awards (Clausewitz) Hall of Fame Inductees

Dana Lombardy

John Prados

Volko Ruhnke

Here is a link to the show on No Enemies Here:

Please let me know what caught your interest from the update this month and what GMT Games products that you have been enjoying lately.

-Grant