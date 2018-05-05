I feel like over the past month, we have had a lot of content on Space Empires 4X from GMT Games. I don’t apologize for that fact though as the game is a really good implementation of the 4X genre. In addition to our video review, various Action Point posts (Action Point 1, Action Point 2, Action Point 3 and Action Point 4), and unboxing video, we felt like we should put together a simple playthrough video of the solitaire Doomsday Machines variant so that you can see how the mechanics work and see an example of someone going through the various stages of the game.

Please keep in mind that I will make mistakes in the video. I simply cannot walk and chew gum at the same time and I don’t know why I thought I could manage to play a game, remembering all of the rules, working the camera and talking all along the way trying to give insight into the game mechanics and some simple strategies. When I realize I have made a mistake, I quickly try to address that problem (sometimes it will be in the next video). So, please sit back and enjoy Episode 1, which will take us through the end of Economic Phase I. There are two additional episodes that are posted on our YouTube channel if you cannot wait for the posts.

-Grant