We felt like we should put together a simple playthrough video of the solitaire Doomsday Machines variant so that you can see how the mechanics work and see an example of someone going through the various stages of the game.

Please keep in mind that I will (and do) make mistakes in the video. When I realize I have made a mistake, I quickly try to address that problem (sometimes it will be in the next video). So, please sit back and enjoy Episode 3, which will take us through the end of the game and our battles with the Doomsday Machines. Here is a link to Episode 1 and Episode 2 that were posted on the blog a few weeks ago.

-Grant