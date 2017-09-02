I have had Space Empires: 4X on my P500 list for a long time and am ecstatic that it has finally been reprinted. I always say that a game that has been reprinted three times is a good game and after getting it in the mail, opening the fine components (these counters are really cool) and reading through the rules, my opinion has only been reinforced. Can’t wait to get this game to the table with my group. I am now looking at the expansions for the base game as they look really cool and add some very interesting elements.

-Grant