The monthly updates from GMT Games are just always something that I really enjoy. I love to savor each and every word in them, thinking about the great games that I want to play, the designers that we want to contact to do interviews with and to read the bits and pieces of information about the inner workings of the gaming business. I’ve said this before, but about the third Monday of the month, I start getting the itch, thinking to myself that the update will be forthcoming soon! This month, prior to the Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend, I was just sure that Gene would want to get the update out on Monday or Tuesday, so that he could enjoy his holiday as well as to give us faithful followers of GMT something else to chew on besides the turkey! Well, on Monday afternoon it hit, and while I was a little disappointed that there would be no new P500 offerings this month, Gene assured us that they have several on their way after the first of the year.

In case you missed the email, here is a link to the November Monthly Update from GMT Games: http://myemail.constantcontact.com/November-20-GMT-Update–P500-Deluxe-Editions–Production-News–More-.html?soid=1103480314715&aid=9oq9wwcYEHQ

One other note of interest about how I am so in tune with the monthly update and its launch, I simply look at our blog stats for that day and see where our referrals are coming from. Over the past few years, we have done 20+ reviews of major games from GMT. These games are listed on the left side of the monthly update email and when the update goes out, we almost immediately get hits from constantcontact.com, which is the software GMT uses to send out the emails. The reviews that get the most hits from the email are always our review of Conquest of Paradise, 1846: The Race for the Midwest, Alexander’s video review of Unconditional Surrender! and Silver Bayonet.

So, now, on to the news from this month:

Pendragon: The Fall of Roman BritainDelayed to December 10th

Well, I might as well start with a piece of not so good information. I have been awaiting Pendragon: The Fall of Roman Britain Volume VIII in the COIN Series for a long time, really since doing my very first designer interview ever on the blog with Marc Gouyon-Rety in June 2016. (Part I, Part II & Part III and our follow up interview after design completion) This month in the update, Gene announced that the game would be delayed until December 10th. This isn’t really a big deal, as it is only a delay of a few weeks, but it is hard to take! I am excited to see it in the flesh so to speak and to give it a try as I feel like I have learned so much about the game from my interactions with Marc. My partner Alexander is getting a copy through the P500, but I may end of biting the bullet and buying my own copy. So, we will simply have to wait a little longer for the next great game in the COIN Series! Here is a look at the final version of the map that was posted on GMT’s page as part of the monthly update:

InsideGMT Blog

A few months ago, GMT decided to offer up spots on their InsideGMT Blog to outside content creators to help promote their fantastic stable of games. Over that time period, there have been a few great posts from two different writers including Elusive Meeple (Robert Crowter-Jones) who wrote a few great articles on strategy for Triumph & Tragedy and 1960: The Making of the President and Brian Reynolds who has written a series of at least 3 strategy articles on one of my favorite games Twilight Struggle.

It is really great to see this partnership between a publisher and those that write about and promote their games and I wanted to point out that we have had a few of our own strategy articles appear on InsideGMT over the past 2 years on some of our favorite games including the following:

A Look at Strategy and Tactics for the Germans in Combat Commander (March, 2017)

Empire of the Sun Rules and Tactics Intro: Air Naval (January, 2017)

A Look at Strategy and Tactics for the Americans in Combat Commander (October 2016)

We long have done Strategy Articles and would point you to a few others on our site that didn’t appear on InsideGMT but are good nonetheless:

A Look at Strategy and Tactics for the Russians in Combat Commander

Empire of the Sun Rules and Tactics Intro: Zones of Influence

Empire of the Sun Rules and Tactics: Strategy Cards

Strategy Advice on Playing as the Soviets in Churchill

Strategy Advice on Playing as the US in Labyrinth: The War on Terror

Strategy Advice on Playing as the Jihadists in Labyrinth: The War on Terror

I look forward to reading more great articles and look forward to see what other content creators take advantage of this great opportunity that has been given us.

Spring 2018 GMT Weekend at the Warehouse Announced as April 26-29, 2018

Alexander and I have both been chomping at the bit to get out to a Weekend at the Warehouse event but just haven’t had the opportunity as of yet. We both recently decided that 2018 is our year and we are going to commit to coming to the Weekend at the Warehouse that was announced in the monthly update email as being held on April 26-29th. I hope to see many of your there at the event and to make some new friends, as well as crush some of you in some friendly gaming!

Conclusion and Summary of my P500 Orders

As I always do, I will now wrap this post up with a summary of where my 25 P500 games stand as of November 20th. I routinely check the status of each of my games and also will show the change in orders as compared to the last time I wrote them down on October 20th.

1989: Dawn of Freedom 2nd Printing – 233 [+5 orders] – Another slow month. I don’t know why. I have heard and read that this game is amazing and with the popularity of CDGs, this is another quality offering! Also, there are not many affordable copies at all out there on the market. Believe me, I have checked!. Please help me move this one along. The Hunters3rd Printing – 755 [+34 orders, made the cut!] WWII submarine warfare with the vaunted U-Boats! Assigned a tentative shipping date of “Later in 2018”. Ugh! Navajo Wars2nd Printing – 405 [+4 orders] I love stories and games about Native Americans. When I was a kid I read dozens of history books on Native Americans. Read my interview with Joel Toppen about Navajo Wars and Comanchería. I am eagerly awaiting this game as I have simply fallen in love with Comanchería. The Last Hundred Yards – 597 [+11 orders, made the cut!] A WWII tactical game that exhibits the actions and reactions of real troops from initiative, to communication and other factors. Yes, please! Read my interview with designer Mike Denson that was posted in November 2016! Assigned tentative shipping date of “Later in 2018”. Boo! I actually received a call from the designer last week and he has asked if we would play a few scenarios and give him our thoughts. We have received the game and looked it over but just haven’t had the chance to play yet. Sorry Mike! I promise we will get to it sooner rather than later. Hitler’s Reich – 799 [-5 orders, made the cut!] WWII Card Driven Game that plays in under 2 hours. Read my interview with designer Mark McLaughlin that was posted in December 2016. Has been assigned a tentative shipping date of 1st Quarter 2018, pushed back from December 2017. I have never seen a game lose orders….that isn’t a concern though as this game looks great and is really close to becoming a reality! Bayonets & Tomahawks – 676 [+5 orders, made the cut!] – I love a good game about the French & Indian War. Read my interview with designer Marc Rodrigue about B&T! Assigned a tentative shipping date of 2nd quarter 2018. Imperial Struggle – 2,180 [+68 orders, made the cut on 1st day!] Assigned a tentative shipping date of “Later in 2018” so there must be some struggles ongoing with the design! I have reached out to designer Ananda Gupta for an interview and we just haven’t been able to get connected. Soon I am sure! Ariovistus: A Falling Sky Expansion – 1,364 [+10 orders, made the cut!] – I love Falling Sky and when this one was offered, it didn’t take me long to order it! A 5th playable faction and some new upgraded components for the base game. My interview with co-designer Volko Ruhnke was posted in October 2016. Tentative shipping date of 2nd quarter 2018 as a part of the COINFest. Still a ways off! They are looking for playtesters for the game and Volko Ruhnke posted the following message 2 months ago: “We are looking for a few willing play testers who know Falling Sky and would like to try out Ariovistus. You would need to be willing to assemble a test kit to augment your Falling Sky set with added cards, forces pieces, markers, and charts. If interested, please let me know at volkojill@cox.net. Thanks!” If interested, give him a shout! The Russian Campaign: Designer Signature Edition – 1,269 [+17 orders, made the cut!] – I now own an Eastern Front game (No Retreat! The Russian Front) but this one is THE quintessentially respected volume! It will be mine. Tentative shipping date of 2nd Quarter 2018 set at this point, which is earlier than it has stated in the past so that is progress! Cataclysm A Second World War – 765 [+12 orders, made the cut!] – I am very interested in this sandbox style game of World War II that starts in 1933 and where anything can happen, including French tanks rolling into Berlin! Read my interview with designers Scott Muldoon and Bill Terdoslavich about Cataclysm! Tentative shipping date of 1st Quarter 2018 set at this point. On another interesting note, the game has gone in a slightly different direction as they have now designed not only the game covering Europe but also in the Pacific. Here are a look at the two maps from the game: Roads to Leningrad 2nd Printing – 152 [+4 orders] – This game is medium complexity and has high suitability for solitaire. Also, this is the 2nd edition and they are fixing some of the rules, updating the map and player aides (full color) and also there are 528 counters! I love counters and this game has 528. Read my interview with designer Vance von Borries. Game was saved from P500 purgatory earlier this year! Thanks for all who ordered. But, it appears this one might be headed in the wrong direction now as there were only a few orders this month. SpaceCorp: 2025-3000 AD – 1,304 [+28 orders, made the cut!] I love a good Sci-Fi themed game and this one looks great. I also really enjoy John Butterfield’s designs. Read my interview with John for some great insight into the game and the design process. Tentative shipping date of 2nd Quarter 2018 assigned. Tank Duel: Enemy in the Crosshairs – 621 [+11 orders, made the cut!] Tank on tank combat in World War II for up to 8 players! Panzers, T34’s, what more could you want in a game? I have reached out to designer Mike Bertucelli and he is working on my interview. Tentative shipping date has been assigned as “Later in 2018”. Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea – 942 [+72 orders, made the cut!] A fantastic looking abstracted game of civilization building in the Mediterranean designed by Mark McLaughlin and Christopher Vorder Bruegge. This game is sure to be a winner! Read my interview with Mark McLaughlin and Christopher Vorder Bruegge. Assigned a tentative shipping date of 2nd Quarter 2018. Mark is currently doing a series on InsideGMT about the various factions has finished entries on the Carthaginians, Gauls, Egyptians, and Trojans, amongst others. Gandhi: The Decolonization of British India 1917-1947 – 1,164 [+21 orders, after only 2 days…made the cut!] – I love the COIN Series of games and this one includes a Non-Violent faction, in a wargame. I have got to see this in action! Read our interview with designer Bruce Mansfield. Tentative shipping date of “Later in 2018” assigned. France ’40 2nd Printing – 152 [+8 orders] – Reprint of a great looking game on the initial push of the Germans into France during World War II and it is designed by Mark Simonitch. Andean Abyss: Insurgency and Counterinsurgency in Columbia 2nd Printing – 503 [+19 orders, made the cut!] – I love the COIN Series and have finally added this one to my list as it has neared the required 500 orders. I cannot wait to play the first game in the series to see how the system has evolved from the beginning. Assigned a tentative shipping date of 2nd quarter 2018 as part of the COINFest. A World at War 3rd Printing – 103 [+10 orders] – A monster wargame for sure but it is one that I have wanted in my collection for a while now. When it was offered in April as a reprint, I was sucked into its tractor beam and had no choice but to order it! Curiously assigned a tentative shipping date of 1st Quarter 2018. Paths of Glory Deluxe Edition – 463 [+38 orders] – Ted Raicer’s fantastic Card Driven Game set in World War I, but this version will be deluxe, which means shiny and new. I had to add this classic to my list in April. When a game is on its 6th Printing, what does that say about it? Ardennes ’44 Reprint – 653 [+38 orders, made the cut!] – I added this game to my list in late May as I have always wanted a good game on the Battle of the Bulge and have heard that this one fits that bill. Mark Simonitch designs are always good and this one actually looks great! Assigned a tentative shipping date of “Later in 2018”. But, now with A Time for Trumpets, should I still get both? Yes. Fort Sumter: The Secession Crisis, 1860-1861 – 677 [+30 orders, made the cut!] Here is my interview with Mark Herman. I love Herman designs and this game looks to be a quick and easy play that has a lot of strategy and depth to it. The game has been assigned a tentative shipping date of 1st Quarter 2018. Plains Indian Wars – 223 [+19 orders] – A great game that looks at the inevitable wars between the expanding United States and the proud Native American tribes of the west. Read our interview on the game with John Poniske. A Time for Trumpets: The Battle of the Bulge, December 1944 – 625 [+51 orders, made the cut!] – A monster wargame covering the Battle of the Bulge (5 maps and 1,600 counters). This design seems to take many familiar elements from other designs and adds some new shiny things to spice it up. I’m really interested to see the different colors used for the various formation/HQs as this one purports to include the entire rainbow. Congrats to Bruno on making the cut so quickly. I am working on reaching out to him for interview. Assigned a tentative shipping date of “Later in 2018”. Death Valley: Battles for the Shenandoah – 580 [+71 orders, made the cut!] – I love the gallantry and the tactics used by Stonewall Jackson and in this game you get to re-enact all of his major victories in the Shenandoah Valley of 1862 and 1864. I have reached out to designer Greg Lauback for an interview. Combat Commander Resistance 2nd Printing – 30 orders – I love Combat Commander and cannot wait to be able to include partisans into my OoBs and have some unorthodox fun with them.

I haven’t added any new games to my P500 list for the past few months, which is a rare thing for me and I would consider that a solid victory for my wallet and budget. I still have my eye on several of the other more recent new offerings (including Golden Gate Park and Red Storm) as well as others that have been on the list for a while (Absolute War! The Attack on Russia 1941-1944). Please consider helping me out by P500’ing one or all of these great games on my list! You will be helping me personally as I will get to play these great games sooner and you also will be helping out GMT Games, who has given us all such great joy with their creations!

