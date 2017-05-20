This past weekend, Alexander and I were able to play Saipan The Bloody Rock from Compass Games for the very first time. This video is our initial thoughts after playing Scenario #1 Shattered Jewels, which is intended to teach the rules about movement, Opportunity Fire, Fire and Banzai attacks. We enjoyed the game greatly and look forward to playing again soon.

If you are interested, here is our Unboxing Video and here are links to little snippets of gameplay that we refer to as Action Points that are intended to give you a look inside gameplay at various rules and situations. Action Point 1: Opportunity Fire and Action Point 2: Banzai (Gyokusai) Attacks.

Let us know your thoughts on the video as well as your experiences with the game itself.

-Grant