I preordered Saipan The Bloody Rock from Compass Games last year and it finally was delivered last week. I could hardly wait and broke it out and did this unboxing video for you to get a look at the contents. I have been reading through the rule book and find it to be a very interesting and unique system. There are two types of Banzai counters, illumination flares, Whiskey and Sake counters (which provide rerolls), amphibious landing vehicles, entrenchments and the system has very interesting mechanics for combat.

I placed Saipan The Bloody Rock at #5 on my 7 Most Anticipated Wargames for 2017 list and after having received the game, opened it and had a look at the components, especially the maps, I think it was too low on that list. This is going to be a good one!

If you are interested in the game, you can still get a copy on the Compass Games website at the following link: http://www.compassgames.com/preorders/saipan-the-bloody-rock.html

