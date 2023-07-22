Brothers at War: 1862 is a quick-playing, tactical wargame exploring civil war brigade command. Units are regiments, batteries and companies of skirmishers. This is a quadrigame or set of four games, each featuring a full-size, 22×34″ game map and covering battles from 1862 including Antietam, 5am-9am, September 17th, South Mountain, 9am-6pm, September 14th, Mill Springs, 7am-12pm, January 17th and Bloody Valverde, 10am-5pm, February 21st.

Command rules are simple and abstracted. There are no combat results tables. Combat and all checks are resolved using six-sided dice, in which results of 5-6 mark success, and 1-4 failure. Brigades activate via chit pull, with their constituent units moving and fighting individually.

We posted an interview with the designer Christopher Moeller on the blog and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2023/01/03/interview-with-christopher-moeller-designer-of-brothers-at-war-1862-from-compass-games/

