Supersized is the word that I would use to describe the wargame offerings that I found this month for May! There are so many good looking games out there that I am not sure that I can include them all. I just don’t have the time to add anymore to this list. But, the good news is that I found a total of 22 games with 5 of those being offered on Kickstarter.

Pre-Order

1. Fighters of Europe from Capsicum Games Currently on Kickstarter

We really like air war games here at The Players’ Aid and one that is focused on World War II is even better in our eyes. Last year, there was a Kickstarter for a new air war game that took place in the Pacific Theater of World War II called Fighters of the Pacific from Capsicum Games. We missed out on the Kickstarter but once it was available in retail we jumped on the base game and played it recently and really had a great time with it as it is simple, rules lite but very interesting and creates a very unique experience with a reliance on maneuver and positioning versus the luck of dice rolling to come out on top of combat. After that play, we became aware of the next entry in the series called Fighters of Europe and it is now being offered on Kickstarter.

From the game page, we read the following:

Fighters of Europe is a fast-paced and simple tactical warfare game of air battles during WWII in the skies over Britain in 1940. Relive the fury of air combat over Europe during World War II. Direct each airplane in multiple fighter and bomber squadrons to lead attacks on the enemy’s airfields, manufactures and other ground objectives. No dice, no rulers, only dozens of airplanes! A fast-paced and streamlined game mechanic that plunges you right into the heart of battle. Move each airplane individually on a hex grid. When you maneuver to get an enemy airplane in your sights, it must try to dodge or else take damage. Some airplanes can use bombs to destroy ground installations. Stay in formation to keep the initiative and dominate your opponent. Each airplane has its own attributes in terms of speed, armor, and special abilities. Each piece is illustrated as close as possible to its historical model to maximize your immersion!

We posted an interview with one of the designers and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2023/04/24/interview-with-didier-dincher-codesigner-of-fighters-of-europe-from-capsicum-games-currently-on-kickstarter/

If you are interested in Fighters of Europe from Capsicum Games, you can back the project on the Kickstarter page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/338597945/fighters-of-europe

As of May 1st, the Kickstarter campaign has raised $100,044 toward its $22,105 funding goal with 889 backers. The campaign will conclude on Thursday, May 18th at 11:01am EDT.

2. Julius Caesar Enhanced Edition from Columbia Games Currently on Kickstarter

I am a big fan of block wargames! I love their hidden information and need to simply make a choice and dive into combat with a formation that you generally know nothing about other than the number of blocks. This mechanic is not done as well as I would like sometimes but I have never played a Columbia Games block wargame that wasn’t good. This month I noticed this offering on Facebook and just had to include it. Recently, I actually purchased a copy of Julius Caesar that still sits on my shelf waiting for me to put the stickers on the blocks and if I had known this was coming soon I would have waited. This game has a rabid following and I also know that Volko Ruhnke really likes this one and he has impeccable taste.

From the game page, we read the following:

Julius Caesar is a card driven block wargame. You use cards to Move, levy or play an Event. 13 victory point Towns or Cities are depicted on the 17″x 33″ (43 x 84 cm) game board of the Mediterranean. Take command of Caesar’s Veteran Legions or Pompey sprouting Young Legions around the Mediterranean. You decide how best to defend or conquer the Republic. With endless possibilities at your disposal this game will keep your adrenaline pumping. The only question I have for you, the game player, is, are you ready to prove that you deserve to be Emperor of Rome? Come prove it on the game board!

The main benefits of this one seem to be with the choice of materials and production as nothing really seems to be changing with the game itself. They are going to include deluxe larger printed playing cards and an upgraded box that as they say gives the “there is a great game in this box” feel.

If you are interested in Julius Caesar Enhanced Edition from Columbia Games, you can back the project on the Kickstarter page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/columbiagames/julius-caesar-enhanced-edition

As of May 1st, the Kickstarter campaign has raised $18,260 toward its $10,000 funding goal with 118 backers. The campaign will conclude on Thursday, May 4th at 6:00pm EDT.

3. Winter’s Victory: The Battle of Preussisch-Eylau, 7-8 February 1807 from New England Simulations

I have become much more interested in Napoleonics over the past few years and very few games can hold a candle to a monster Napoleonics wargame setup in all its glory and color! I caught site of this one on Consimworld and just had to click the link and check it out. Winter’s Victory: The Battle of Preussisch-Eylau is a big game with 4 huge maps and 2,300 counters. So not for the weak of heart or the uninitiated!

From the game page, we read the following:

Winter’s Victory is a grand tactical, battalion level simulation of the battle of Preussisch-Eylau that occurred on February 7th and 8th in 1807 in West Prussia (modern day Poland and Russia). It pits the Emperor Napoleon’s Grande Armee against the Army of Imperial Russia under General Count von Bennigsen. This epic winter struggle was one of the bloodiest battles of the Napoleonic era. The four map full day scenario recreates the bloody battle of the 8th, covering the entire field from the approaches to the town of Eylau to the massive Russian grand batteries guarding the high ground beyond. The game also includes smaller scenarios covering Napoleon’s approach to Eylau on the afternoon of the 7th, and Davout’s III Corps attack against the Russian left flank. A more free form battle game links the results from the single map February 7th scenario to determine the conditions of both armies and provides for alternative starting positions and optional reinforcement entry points and arrival times. The game system uses an asymmetric sequence of play and alternating fire combat. Most units are Infantry battalions, cavalry regiments and artillery batteries. At 15 minutes per turn and 116 yards a hex the game system allows players to make both grand tactical decisions and apply tactical techniques used by the armies of the Napoleonic period.

If you are interested in Winter’s Victory: The Battle of Preussisch-Eylau, 7-8 February 1807, you can pre-order a copy for $155.00 from the New England Simulations website at the following link: https://www.nes-games.com/Winter’s%20Victory_PrePub-page.html

The game is estimated to be released in June/July 2023.

4. Resisting Revolution: Expansion for Cuba Libre from GMT Games

More often than not, people refer to Cuba Libre as the gateway game to the COIN Series. There are a couple of reasons for this with one being size of the board and the limited decision space that keeps it more concentrated for new players and the other being the fact that the factions and their Operations and Special Activities being a bit easier to understand and implement. We started our journey into the COIN Series with Liberty or Death and followed that up with Fire in the Lake and A Distant Plain. We played Cuba Libre as our 4th COIN Series game and at that point found it to be very approachable. Now after about 6 plays of Cuba Libre, I am glad to see some new content being offered for it to broaden its approach and offerings.

From the game page, we read the following:

Resisting Revolution is a sequel expansion to Volko Ruhnke & Jeff Grossman’s Cuba Libre, covering the period from the rebel victory in 1959 through to the climactic showdown with the US in 1962. During this time, the new regime became increasingly alienated from the US, began to grow closer to the Soviet Union, and faced internal dissent from several sectors of Cuban society. The main expansion game charts the processes and actors that shaped Cuba during this period of struggle, with four players controlling either the new revolutionary Government, US-backed attempts to destabilize and overthrow the government, the growing Soviet influence and eventually military presence on the island, or the urban and rural Resistance to the revolution.

And that is not all. The game also has lots of new additions for the base game as well and a new mini-game focused on the failed Bay of Pigs invasion.

The expansion also includes a two-player minigame exploring hypothetical variants of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion, a new three-player scenario for the original Cuba Libre game, and sixteen new Event cards for Cuba Libre that are compatible with either the three-player scenario or the normal four-player game. These additional scenarios and Event cards, combined with a Jacquard card-based non-player system for the main expansion game, will provide options for all player counts and breathe fresh life into the classic and much-loved Cuba Libre COIN experience.

All in all a very interesting looking product. And, the designer Joe Dewhurst is a rising star in the game design world and he is partnered with Stephen Rangazas as his developer who is another rising star. You might say this could end up becoming the Volko Ruhnke and Mark Herman type thing with great games coming in the future. This one is going to be very much anticipated by the two of us here at The Player’s Aid. I will be reaching out to Joe once the dust settles to do an interview on this one for sure and would also love to host some Event Card Spoiler posts as well!

If you are interested in Resisting Revolution, you can pre-order a copy for $41.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-1038-resisting-revolution-a-cuba-libre-expansion.aspx

5. Time of Crisis Deluxe Edition from GMT Games

Hybrids are a good thing. In the biological world, it is the offspring of two plants or animals of different species or varieties, that typically take the best elements of each to make a better creation. In the board gaming world, a hybrid in essence, fulfills the same goal of taking two separate genres and merges them together to make something better than the sum of their parts. For example, taking something as mundane and regularly used as deck building and adding that to a more commonly used mechanic in wargames such as area control. From this merger comes a truly delectable and enjoyable experience that is found in Time of Crisis: The Roman Empire in Turmoil 235-284 AD from GMT Games. We love this game and in fact will be playing a full 4-player game coming up at Buckeye Game Fest. We have played The Age of Iron and Rust Expansion as well and always find it to be a great experience as you get 9 new cards as well as some solitaire Bots. This month came news that they were going to create a new Deluxe Edition but also adding a new mini-expansion with additional infrastructure that can be built.

From the game page, we read the following:

Time of Crisis Deluxe Edition contains the original base game AND everything from The Age of Iron and Rust Expansion that provides even more deckbuilding options, multiple options for Emperors, and AI bot players for solo play! PLUS, for the first time ever:

A combined rulebook that incorporates all errata/clarifications plus several minor rule changes for improved balance

Updated Amphitheater tokens

Updated Foederati cards

An all-new mini expansion containing 3 new types of Improvements that you can build in your provinces for even more strategy options.

I love getting new content that can be added to an already classic game. When The Age of Iron and Rust Expansion came out, Alexander and I spent several plays getting used to the new toys included on the cards and also ran the Bots through their paces. I am really interested in this one and also am grateful that GMT has an option for those of us who already have the game and love it in the Update Kit (more on this in the next part).

Here is a link to our written review for the game penned in 2017: https://theplayersaid.com/2017/09/04/the-most-recent-fruits-of-wargame-hybridization-a-review-of-time-of-crisis-the-roman-empire-in-turmoil-235-284-ad-from-gmt-games/

Here also is a link to our video review for Time of Crisis:

Here is a link to our video review for The Age of Iron and Rust Expansion:

As I am also want to do, I wrote several Action Point posts on the game and you can read those at the following links:

Time of Crisis Action Point 1 – Control of Provinces and Placement of Governors

Time of Crisis Action Point 2 – Deck Building

The Age of Iron and Rust Action Point 1 – Spiculum

The Age of Iron and Rust Action Point 2 – Triumph and Demagogue

The Age of Iron and Rust Action Point 3 – Mobile Vulgus and Ambitus

The Age of Iron and Rust Action Point 4 – Solitaire Bots

If you are interested in Time of Crisis Deluxe Edition, you can pre-order a copy for $55.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-1039-time-of-crisis-deluxe-edition.aspx

6. Time of Crisis Deluxe Edition Update Kit from GMT Games

If you own Time of Crisis already (and let me tell you that you should and we will need to talk later), then never fear! GMT Games has you covered with their Time of Crisis Deluxe Edition Update Kit.

From the game page, we read the following:

This update kit includes the components necessary to upgrade the 1st or 2nd Printings of Time of Crisis to the Deluxe Edition. It includes the following: One updated rulebook

One countersheet (12 updated Amphitheater tokens and 36 new improvement tokens)

14 updated cards (8 updated Foederati and 6 updated Damnation Memoriae)

One 9″ x 12″ ziplock bag

I am really looking forward to this new content and can’t help but think about what the new improvement tokens might be. Could they be Temples? Bath Houses? Aquaducts? Roads? Gladiatorial Ludus? Who knows but it will for sure be interesting to think about over the next few months.

If you are interested in Time of Crisis Deluxe Edition Update Kit, you can pre-order a copy for $19.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-1040-time-of-crisis-deluxe-edition-update-kit.aspx

Remember, you will have to already own a 1st or 2nd Printing copy of Time of Crisis to be able to use the Update Kit.

7. The Dark Valley: The East Front Campaign, 1941-45 Deluxe Edition 2nd Printing from GMT Games

Big wargames that get deluxe treatments are a good thing! Such is the case with The Dark Valley: The East Front Campaign, 1941-45 designed by Ted Raicer. We love The Dark Series and have played The Dark Sands and The Dark Summer together.

From the game page, we read the following:

The Dark Valley covers the entire East Front campaign in World War II, on a 34” x 44” standard hex map stretching from Leningrad in the north to the Caucasus Mountains in the south. Three and a half 1/2” counter-sheets represent every major unit that appeared during the course of the conflict. Initially most Soviet infantry are divisions, but as the game progresses these are replaced by armies and corps so that players are not overwhelmed by the increasing Soviet Order of Battle. German mechanized units are divisions while their infantry is a mix of division and corps. Although the game is a semi-monster and covers the entirety of the conflict from the launch of Barbarossa to the end of the war, the game system emphasizes playability rather than rules overhead, allowing the players to concentrate on strategy choices rather than rules minutiae.

The best part of The Dark Series though is its use of the Chit Pull Activation System that just tells such great narratives and keeps the game chaotic.

The core of the game system is a “chit-pull” activation system. Each turn a variety of action chits are drawn, in a random order, from the Action Chit Pool, and it is this that determines the exact flow of operations on that turn. This chit-pull system imposes constant uncertainty upon the player and introduces considerable tension into the game. It also allows the game to model the evolution of the Soviets and the devolution of the Germans over the course of the campaign.

Here is a link to Alexander’s video review for The Dark Valley (I wasn’t able to play with him as this was over COVID Quarantine):

If you are interested in The Dark Valley: The East Front Campaign, 1941-45 Deluxe Edition 2nd Printing, you can pre-order a copy for $55.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-1041-the-dark-valley-deluxe-edition-2nd-printing.aspx

8. Tyrant: Battles of Carthage Versus Syracuse 480-276 BC 2nd Printing from GMT Games

We have played the Great Battles of History Series a few times with SPQR and really have enjoyed the way the system models combat in the ancient world. I have not however played Tyrant. The design is by Dan Fournie, who is a real aficionado on ancients, and it does look good.

From the game page, we read the following:

The Tyrant module will be included in the upcoming Great Battles of Alexander – Expanded Deluxe Edition but is offered here for those who already have the previous edition of Great Battles of Alexander – Expanded Deluxe Edition but need to acquire Tyrant. Tyrant is a tactical simulation of combat between the armies of Carthage and Syracuse, from 480-276 B.C. To play Tyrant, you will need Great Battles of Alexander – Expanded Deluxe Edition for maps, basic rules, and some counters. Tyrant can also be played with the Simple Great Battles of History Rules.

There was as special note in the update as follows: P500 orders for Tyrant is first-come, first served for a limited number of copies (280) that are “extras” (that we will assemble and ship as ziplocks) from the Great Battles of Alexander, Deluxe Edition print run. Our system will cut off ordering after the 280 copies have been ordered.

If you are interested in Tyrant: Battles of Carthage Versus Syracuse 480-276 BC 2nd Printing, you can pre-order a copy for $20.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-1042-tyrant-2nd-printing.aspx

9. Aerocatures™: World War Warriors: Amazing Aerocatures™ of World War II Aircraft from Lombardy Studios Currently on Kickstarter

Occasionally, I like to bring you something that is a bit unusual and that is not necessarily a wargame. I also really enjoy history and beautiful art and graphics of the World War II era, especially with their recruiting and other propaganda style posters and art. A few weeks ago, I saw this interesting looking art style that was being focused on in a Kickstarter campaign from Lombardy Studios and I just had to share.

From the Kickstarter page, we read the following:

Amazing Aerocatures™ of World War II Aircraft is no ordinary art or aviation book! It is filled with historical posters, ads, and archival images from the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s. Some of these historical pieces come from Hank’s personal collection!

Amazing Aerocatures™ of World War II Aircraft is not a history book in the classic sense. Hank has not tried to cover the broad scope of World War Two aviation thoroughly and systematically like would be expected in a classic history book about aircraft. However, the book does contain accurate historical content. The Aerocatures™ in these pages were conceived because an aircraft’s appearance has always triggered Hank’s imagination. Hank’s passion for aircraft goes back decades. His aviation-themed art and illustrations have become world-famous. Each drawing is unique and adds to the remarkable story of each aircraft. His artwork is so respected that some pilots got them tattooed on their bodies! Once you take a look at the extraordinary artwork, you will notice that each aircraft has its own personality.

But, this is not just about art. There is a game here called Race to Ace.

Forty years ago, Hank constructed a card game using his jet era Aerocatures™️ – and it has been developed into a new design with today’s standards for rules and game components. You can pledge to get BOTH the book and the game on this Kickstarter!

If you are interested in Aerocatures™: Amazing Aerocatures of World War II Aircraft from Lombardy Studios, you can back the project on the Kickstarter page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/danalombardy/aerocaturestm

As of May 1st, the Kickstarter campaign has raised $5,001 toward its $5,000 funding goal with 149 backers. The campaign will conclude on Thursday, May 4th at 11:00am EDT.

10. Third Option: Global Clandestine Operations from Dan Verssen Games Currently on Kickstarter

A good solitaire game is a welcome sight for most of us wargamers as we do play alone a lot. More often than not because we cannot find opponents but also because we enjoy a well designed solitaire experience. Dan Verssen Games has a very interesting looking solo project currently on Kickstarter that is a modern look at clandestine operations around the world.

From the game page, we read the following:

Third Option is a solitaire game played on a mission mat where the player selects, deploys, and maneuvers teams and assets representing U.S. clandestine services with an emphasis on paramilitary operations against adversaries around the world. A “Phase” system is used along with dice, cards, and counters to play out varied missions. The world map is divided into the six Areas of Operations for the United States Military Central Command. Within these geographical areas, the Special Operations Command known as SOCOM, and the U.S. Intelligence apparatus execute highly covert actions against hostile forces who threaten the national security interests of the United States and its allies. Missions that require the use of highly covert methods and plausible deniability by the government are carried out by the Central Intelligence Agency, Special Activities Center (SAC) also known as the “Third Option”. As the player, you take control of the highly secretive Special Activities Center division in order to plan and execute missions in dangerous, volatile, and unpredictable areas across the globe. The careful and detailed planning, reconnaissance, and execution of missions assigned will determine the success of the individual missions and/or a combination of missions to make up operations. Gameplay is divided into three easy-to-follow Phases clearly identified in the rulebook, flowchart, and Mission Mat for easy reference.

We will be working on an interview with the designer Joe Fernandez and hope to have that out as soon as possible.

If you are interested in Third Option: Global Clandestine Operations, you can back the project on the Kickstarter page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/danverssengames/dvg-third-option

As of May 1st, the Kickstarter campaign has raised $16,486 toward its $15,000 funding goal with 257 backers. The campaign will conclude on Wednesday, May 10th at 3:00pm EDT.

11. Western Front Ace: The Great War in the Air, 1916-1918 from Compass Games Currently on Kickstarter

This one has been a long time in coming as we first became aware of it in 2019. One of the highlights of our annual trip to the WBC is meeting up with our friend Gregory M. Smith who has designed a lot of really great solitaire wargames that we have enjoyed such as Silent Victory, Nightfighter Ace and Zeppelin Raider. Each year we have spent several hours with him checking out all the new designs that he has upcoming. In 2019, we got a chance to try out his upcoming design from Compass Games called Western Front Ace: The Great War in the Air, 1916-1918. It was a very interesting experience to say the least and has been a game that I have looked forward to for a long time.

From the game page, we read the following:

Western Front Ace: The Great War in the Air, 1916-1918 is a solitaire, tactical level game which places you in command of a scout (fighter) aircraft during World War I. Each turn consists of one sortie, during which a combat will usually occur. The player may choose one of seven different nationalities to fly for, and can be based from one of many bases in along the trench lines or in Italy. Western Front Ace is based on the popular, action-packed Nightfighter Ace game system by Gregory M. Smith and is the third game in the series, with a strong narrative around the pilot as you look to increase your prestige, earn skills, and rise in rank through promotion and receive awards. The objective of the game is to conduct numerous sorties in the role of a scout pilot and rack up victories. Pilots may use the experience gained to improve their odds of success by purchasing skills. As their prestige increases, they may request a transfer to other fighter bases in an attempt to participate in Major Ground Offensives or request a newer type of scout. Awards and ace status help to narrate the player’s eventual goal – to become the top “Ace” of the war.

We posted an interview with the designer Gregory M. Smith and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2019/08/19/interview-with-gregory-m-smith-designer-of-western-front-ace-the-great-war-in-the-air-1916-1918-from-compass-games/

If you are interested in Western Front Ace: The Great War in the Air, 1916-1918, you can back the project on the Kickstarter page at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/compassgames/western-front-ace?ref=discovery&term=Western%20Front%20Ace

As of May 1st, the Kickstarter campaign has raised $26,982 toward its $2,500 funding goal with 239 backers. The campaign will conclude on Wednesday, May 3rd at 8:14pm EDT.

New Release

1. Albuera 1811: Beresford vs. Soult from Strategemata

We have not played any games from Strategemata to date but they have a lot of good looking games in their catalog. One that caught my eye that was newly ready to ship was Albuera 1811: Beresford vs. Soult.

From the game page, we read the following:

The bloodiest battle of the Peninsular War. The French cavalry fell on the infantry red line. 3rd regiment (Buffs), 2nd battalion of 48th regiment and 66th regiment were routed in few minutes. Captain Wincenty Konopka killed standard-bearer Thomas and captured one color of 3rd regiment. In similar circumstances Poles captured four more colors. Lieutenant Latham hid banner under his uniform jacket. When he received sabre cutting in his face he fell on ground face down. Latham was found after the battle and Buffs saved their second regimental color. Basic rules concept of Albuera 1811: Beresford vs. Soult is similar to the “old classic” Battle of Raclawice 1794 and first of all to Maida 1806: Stuart vs. Reynier. These two were rather small battles. “Albuera” is much bigger, but small changes of rules made it very playable. Rules concentrate on infantry maneuvers on Napoleonic battlefield. It is important to form battalion into proper array in the right time. Intuitively Line gives advantages during musketry fire and Column is powerful in hand-to-hand fighting. Important is also placing an infantry battalion regarding to neighboring units. Flank-to-flank deployment gives farther bonuses in ranged combat and forms solid order of the whole army. An infantry battalion can detach a company of skirmishers. It is useful for screening battalion’s main body and harass enemy units with volleys. The best form of defense against cavalry is Square. In the box are rectangle counters. They represent line with broad front. This simply solution shows British 2-row line historical advantage over French 3-row – rectangle counters occurs more often in allied army.

If you are interested in Albuera 1811: Beresford vs. Soult, you can order a copy for $55.00 from the Strategemata website at the following link: http://strategemata.pl/en/41-albuera-1811-beresford-vs-soult.html

2. Storm Over Jerusalem: The Roman Siege from Multi-Man Publishing

I have really enjoyed gaming the time periods associated with Rome, both the Empire, its Republic and its various Civil Wars. I actually have written one of our Best 3 Games with… series that covers games on Rome. I have also heard really good things about the Storm Over Series from Multi-Man Publishing so when Storm Over Jerusalem was offered on pre-order last year, we jumped right on it and secured our copy. We also were able to get an early look at the game last year at WBC and it looked really great laid out on the table. Recently, we received an early copy and played it and it was awesome. Really tough for the Judean player to stand up against those Roman legions but the card play is slick and very take that. The Judean player has to hold as long as they can and then once the outer walls are breached need to fall back behind the inner wall and maximize their force concentration to try and hold out for the full 8 turns!

From the game page, we read the following:

Storm Over Jerusalem is a card-assisted, area-movement game based on Multi-Man Publishing’s Storm Over Series of games (Storm Over Stalingrad, Storm Over Dien Bien Phu, and Storm Over Normandy). Cards augment the game play and increase the tensions and choices faced by each player. As the Judean player, you are outnumbered and surrounded; you must use your forces wisely to hold out as long as possible behind the Walls of Jerusalem. As the Roman player, you must breach the Walls to capture the city, eliminate the rebels, and end the Judean rebellion before time runs out.

Our copy arrived in early April and here is a link to our unboxing video:

We also have played the game and shot the following video review (I have no idea what these goofy looking faces are but that’s a thing now I guess):

If you are interested in Storm Over Jerusalem, you can order a copy from the Multi-Man Publishing website for $86.00 from the following link: https://mmpgamers.com/index.php?main_page=product_info&products_id=355

3. Against the Odds Magazine #58 Clash of Carriers: The Battle of the Philippine Sea from LPS, Inc.

Against the Odds Magazine is a very good publication that has a full game included in the magazine. These games are usually not small either but big affairs with lots of counters and great looking maps. Their most recent offering is issue #58 and it has a game designed by Mark Stille called Clash of Carriers: The Battle of the Philippine Sea. This is the battle where 5 American pilots were made an ace in the same battle and they referred to it as “the great Marianas turkey shoot!”.

From the game page, we read the following:

The Battle of Midway was fought between seven carriers. Compare this to the Battle of the Philippine Sea which featured a total of 24 carriers on both sides! It was simply the largest carrier battle of all time which will never be surpassed. Clash of Carriers, by designer Mark Stille, portrays this epic battle. The historical result saw the Japanese carrier force shattered, never to recover for the rest of the war. While this showdown is almost always treated as a one-sided affair, in this game players will have every opportunity to better the historical outcome or maybe even reverse history. The Japanese player can use the superior range of his carrier- and land-based aircraft in coordinated waves to hit the US Navy while his fleet maneuvers out of US aircraft range. Historically, despite poor aircraft coordination, many Japanese aircraft broke through the US fighter screen to attack US carriers. What could better coordination accomplish? The American player can opt for an offensive strategy with a number of task groups to try and inflict even more massive losses on the Japanese naval force instead of settling for defeating the Japanese air strikes. US submarines inflicted losses and tracked Japanese fleet movements — can they do so again, or will Japanese counter-measures foil historical results?

If you are interested in Against the Odds Magazine #58 Clash of Carriers: The Battle of the Philippine Sea, you can order a copy for $49.95 from the Against the Odds Magazine website from the following link: https://www.atomagazine.com/Details.cfm?ProdID=175#skus

4. Prelude to Revolution: Russia’s Descent into Anarchy, 1905-1917 from Compass Games

Following on the success of a new system and game we looked at a couple of years back in Prelude to Rebellion: Mobilization & Unrest in Lower Canada, 1834-1837 from Compass Games, Mike Willner has put his heart and soul into a new game called Prelude to Revolution: Russia’s Descent into Anarchy, 1905-1917. The game is a Card Driven Game that takes a look at the buildup to the Russian Revolution over the period of 1905-1917 due to the consequences of several wars, including the Russo-Japanese War and The Great War, as well as the abdication of the Tsar. The game looks very interesting and will challenge players as they must guide or fight against the revolution with only their wits and cards.

From the game page, we read the following:

Prelude to Revolution lets the players experience the drama and chaos of the years leading up to the Russian Revolutions in February and October 1917. This 2-player CDG allows players to take the role of Revolutionary or Government and attempt to address the urgent and competing social, political and military issues of the time. Play proceeds through historical eras: The Years of Turmoil (1905-1913), The Great War (1914-1916), and The Collapse (1917).

We posted a designer interview with Mike Willner and you can check that out at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2020/02/10/interview-with-mike-willner-designer-of-prelude-to-revolution-russias-descent-into-anarchy-1908-1917-from-compass-games/

If you are interested in Prelude to Revolution: Russia’s Descent into Anarchy 1905-1917, you can order a copy for $89.00 from the Compass Games website at the following link: https://www.compassgames.com/product/prelude-to-revolution/

5. A Sharp and Fierce Fight: The Battle of Cook’s Mills, October 19, 1814 from High Flying Dice Games

I am a big fan of lesser gamed subjects. It is always nice to play something unique and interesting while learning new parts of history. High Flying Dice Games does this exceptionally well as they have made their living on doing lesser (or even totally) unknow battles in their small games.

Their newest series is called Battle for Canada and delves into lesser known parts of the War of 1812. In the third volume called A Sharp and Fierce Fight: The Battle of Cook’s Mills, October 19, 1814, they take a look at the last battle of the Niagara Campaign.

From the game page, we read the following:

A Sharp and Fierce Fight is an introductory level wargame on the Battle of Cook’s Mills. It is part of the Battles for Canada Series that portray famous battles fought for control of Canada during the War of 1812. Each hex is approximately 50 yards across, a regular or militia infantry unit is 150-150 men, Dragoon units are 80 to 100 men, and artillery units represent 1 cannon or 4 Congreve rocket launchers. A turn represents 45 minutes of time. Players use a standard deck of playing cards to activate their units (a custom series card set is available from the publisher). A six-sided die is used to resolve combats (assault and fire) as well as to resolve other game events.

If you interested in A Sharp and Fierce Fight: The Battle of Cook’s Mills, October 19, 1814, you can order a copy for $15.95 from the High Flying Dice Games website at the following link: http://www.hfdgames.com/cooks.html

6. A Wretched and Costly Fight: Assault on Fort Erie, August 15, 1814 from High Flying Dice Games

Following the first 3 volumes in the Battle for Canada Series, A Wretched and Costly Fight: Assault on Fort Erie, August 15, 1814 was a battle fought after the United States victories on Lake Erie and the recapture of Detroit to the west this battle was a deciding one in the continued bloody campaign.

From the game page, we read the following:

A Wretched and Costly Fight is an introductory level wargame on the battle for Fort Erie. It is part of the Battles for Canada Series of games that portray famous battles fought for in Canada during the War of 1812. Each hex is approximately 50 yards across, a regular or militia infantry unit is 250-350 men, First Nation and Dragoon units are 80 to 100 men, and artillery units represent 2 or 3 guns. A turn represents one hour of time. Players use a standard deck of playing cards (a custom series card set is available from the publisher) to activate their units. A six-sided die is used to resolve combats (assault and fire) as well as other game events.

If you interested in A Wretched and Costly Fight: Assault on Fort Erie, August 15, 1814, you can order a copy for $15.95 from the High Flying Dice Games website at the following link: http://www.hfdgames.com/erie.html

7. Horse & Musket Annual #4 from Hollandspiele

I am ashamed to admit the fact that we have not yet played any Horse & Musket. We have a few of them in the bunker but other games just have won out on our limited playing time. But, we continually hear how interesting they are and we definitely will get to some this year. There is one expansion that I am really keen on and that is Horse & Musket IV, which features the American Revolution!

Well. they have released their most recent Annual called Horse & Musket Annual #4 (the naming of these expansions isn’t one of their best efforts!) but to be fair this isn’t necessarily a full expansion but more a scenario booklet.

From the game page, we read the following:

The long-awaited fourth scenario book for Sean Chick’s Horse & Musket Series adds twenty new battles taken from across the eras covered in all boxed games published to date. Ownership of the base game plus one or more expansions is required; ownership of all six will enable you to enjoy all twenty scenarios. Battles marked with an “M” require the prequel volume, Horse & Matchlock; battles marked with a roman numeral require that numbered volume. Alford 1645 (M)

Mohacs 1687 (V)

Almenar 1710 (V)

Bassignano 1745 (II, III, IV, V)

Rocoux 1746 (II)

Kay 1759 (II, III, IV)

Trenton 1776 (IV)

Assunpink Creek 1777 (IV)

Bennington 1777 (IV)

Kings Mountain 1780 (IV)

Valmy 1792 (III, IV)

First Abukir 1799 (IV, V)

Jena 1806 (V)

Talavera 1809 (IV, V)

Smolensk 1812 (V)

Borodino 1812 (V)

Berezina River 1812 (V)

Lutzen 1813 (V)

Bautzen 1813 (V)

Lacoste Plantation 1814 (V)

If you are interested in Horse & Musket Annual #4, you can order a copy for $20.00 from the Hollandspiele website at the following link: https://hollandspiele.com/collections/horse-musket/products/horse-musket-annual-4

8. Lock ‘n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Bitter Harvest from Lock ‘n Load Publishing

We have played several games in the Lock ‘n Load Tactical System and enjoyed all of them. My favorites have been Heroes of Normandy and Heroes of the Pacific and I know that Alexander has really liked Heroes of the Falklands. Their newest offering is by designer Devin Heinle and is called Heroes of the Bitter Harvest, which is getting ready to ship soon.

From the game page, we read the following:

Heroes of the Bitter Harvest is the latest East Front module in the Lock ‘n Load Tactical Series by designer and developer Devin Heinle. Heroes of the Bitter Harvest covers the German 1942 Summer offensive in South Russia, code named Case Blue. The German offensive was to capture the vital Baku oil fields but ended up finding itself at the gates of Stalingrad. The scenarios depict the vicious and brutal fighting across the steppes and mountains of southern Russia. German Landser, Mechanized, and Armored formations clash with Soviet Line, Guards, and NKVD Divisions. New vehicles, equipment, and leaders make their appearance. The Lock ‘n Load Tactical System features fluid, impulse-based turns, squad-level, and individual heroics, plus lots of armor and special rules to bring the fight for the southern steppes of Russia to life. New vehicles and equipment such as the German Pz IV F and G, along with the Marder II and StuG IIIF, join the battlefield. New Soviet forces include the Soviet Tachanka MG wagon, NKVD troops, and the IL2 Sturmovik. We also introduce a new leader type the Incompetent Leader. The scenarios range from the city of Voronezh and through Rostov, as far south as the Caucasus Mountains. Into the footsteps of the Silk Road at Khulkhuta, up and into the outskirts of Stalingrad itself. We also introduce a new leader type the Incompetent Leader. The scenarios range from the city of Voronezh and through Rostov, as far south as the Caucasus Mountains. Into the footsteps of the Silk Road at Khulkhuta, up and into the outskirts of Stalingrad itself.

There are also a few mini Add-On Expansions that are being provided as well for an additional price which includes Enemy At The Gates and Valor of the 13th.

We posted an interview with the designer Devin Heinle (the Original OG) and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2022/05/09/interview-with-devin-heinle-designer-of-lock-n-load-tactical-heroes-of-the-bitter-harvest-from-lock-n-load-publishing-currently-on-gamefound/

If you are interested in Lock ‘n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Bitter Harvest you can order a copy for $119.99 from the Lock ‘n Load Publishing website at the following link: https://store.lnlpublishing.com/heroes-road-to-stalingrad-llp314098?search=Heroes%20of%20the%20Bitter%20Harve

9. Ancient Civilizations of the Middle East from GMT Games

We played the first entry in the Ancient Civilizations Series from GMT Games called Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea a few years ago and had a really good time with our five player game. The series is designed to be a lite civilization building experience with a heavy reliance on card play.

The second addition to the series called Ancient Civilizations of the Middle East was announced on the P500 with the September 2019 Monthly Update. I don’t think that you can go into this game though thinking that you will pick a strategy and dominate the game. There are lots of random elements and take that from your opponents that can strike you at anytime. I think you just need to go into this one thinking that its a game and I am here to spend a few hours with my gaming friends.

From the game page we read the following:

Ancient Civilizations of the Middle East (ACME) is brought to you by the same team that created Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea —designers Christopher Vorder Bruegge and Mark McLaughlin with developer Fred Schachter. ACME is not a sequel nor an expansion but a stand alone game using the same multiplayer and solitaire systems as its predecessor with many new and exciting features to intrigue its players, including:

Deities. Instead of building The Wonders of the World, here you get to establish the Deities of the Biblical era (including “you-know-who,” the one who demanded, “Let my people go!”)!

An all-new deck of 110 cards, many of which allow you to inflict disasters and defeats of, well, BIBLICAL PROPORTIONS upon your opponents! One civilization can even capture the Deity of another and take its statue back to its capital to demonstrate its military and theological superiority.

Rugged Mountain Areas (with blocks to signify strongholds)

Fertile River Valleys (where even cities or a single disk/camp could grow population)

Vast Deserts (where stacking is severely limited and growth prohibited)

And, of course, the rolling plains and churning seas found in Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea

ACME is a game of the chaos that includes interactions with the gods. But, the chaos can be managed and survived allowing each player to guide their chosen civilization through to victory. The games spans the ancient world from the Hellespont to the Indus, from the Caspian to the Red Sea, and from the early Bronze Age to the Hellenic Age and includes a total of 16 civilizations to choose from.

Here are the civilizations you can command:

Akkadian Cimmerians Greeks Mittani Assyrian Dravidians Hittite Scythians Babylonian Egyptians Israelite Sea Peoples Chaldean Elamite Medes & Persians Sumerian

The great thing about this series is that each civilization has its own unique characteristics and plays very differently. In this edition, there have been some new elements added, such as being able to take captives rather than loot from a captured city to increased abilities in siege warfare.

Addressing my comments in the opening, here is some information on how the game can play if the group so desires:

A War Game Only If And When You Want It To Be If you want a War Game, you got it. If you want a friendly game, this is it too! As in Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea, Ancient Civilizations of the Middle East can be all about war, but it doesn’t have to be. It can be a friendly game of exploration, city building, trade, and faith. Players (solitaire, a group of up to six, or even a mix of live players with a system-driven civilization of two or more) can make of ACME what they wish or imagine. Competition can be martial or cultural, warlike or friendly, or a combination of both—how the game unfolds depends entirely on how the players want it to play. The duration of the game is also up to the players: from a multi-hour odyssey of all four Epochs to a pre-arranged shorter contest of an hour or two or to an agreed Sudden Death Victory Point threshold. For Those Who Want A War Game, There Is Plenty Of War To Be Gamed Historical War Game Scenarios are just that—fun and entertaining scenarios that recreate wars from the dawn of civilization to the conquests of Alexander the Great (and more!). Take on the role of Agamemnon as he sacks Troy, Solomon as he builds the Temple, or Ramses as he leads his chariots on the plains of Kadesh. Become the great law-giver, Hammurabi, the inspiring Persian empire-builder, Cyrus, or the legendary hero, Rostam (and more!). There are even double-sized (twice the usual number of disks) civilization options for those who want to conquer the world of Ancient Civilizations of the Middle East and become—as Assyrian kings Akkad and Sumer claimed—the king of the four corners of the world.

The game also has a fully developed solitaire system that will challenge players with different types of AI.

We posted a designer interview with the design team of Mark McLaughlin and Christopher Vorder Bruegge and you can read that tat the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2019/12/16/interview-with-mark-mclaughlin-christopher-vorder-bruegge-designers-and-fred-schachter-developer-for-ancient-civilizations-of-the-middle-east-from-gmt-games/

If you are interested in Ancient Civilizations of the Middle East, you can order a copy for $90.00 from the GMT Games website at the following link: https://www.gmtgames.com/p-836-ancient-civilizations-of-the-middle-east.asp

10. 1191 Arsuf: Third Crusade from Taktyka i Strategia (Tactics and Stratgey)

I love playing games on the Crusades and am always looking out for one on the subject. Recently, I came across this smart looking new offering from Taktyka i Strategia (Tactics and Strategy) who is a Polish publisher with an interesting looking catalog. Their newest offering is called 1191 Arsuf: Third Crusade and is very affordable frankly.

From the game page, we read the following:

The crusader armies advanced slowly along the coast, with Saladin’s cavalry troops behind them. The Saracens tried to reach the camps to destroy them. However, there was no major battle, because the Christian troops skilfully pushed the enemy out of their way. On September 7, 1191, Saladin decided to give a general battle a few kilometers north of Arsuf. Richard placed his army with his back to the sea, placed infantry and archers in front of the cavalry. On the right flank stood the Templars, and on the left the Joanites. French and Flemish knights stood between them. The Saracens went on the attack before noon, the Christians were attacked by waves of light infantry, which did not cause much damage to the Christians. Then the Europeans were attacked by Turkish cavalry armed with sabers and axes. Each time, Richard lined up his archers, who showered the enemy with a hail of arrows. In the course of the battle, the Hospitallers made an attack without the king’s permission. More troops followed. Saladin’s warriors could not withstand the well-coordinated cavalry attack and fled.

If you are interested in 1191 Arsuf: Third Crusade, you can order a copy for $27.56 (25.00 EUR) from the TS website at the following link: https://tswargames.com/products/arsuf-1191

11. Siege of Delhi from The Historical Wargame Company (Blue Panther LLC)

We have played a few of the games from The Historical Wargame Company from designer Steve Kling and they are designed as nice little introductory wargames with low counter density, great looking maps and easy to learn and understand rules. We described them as games you could play with your dad over a holiday or be used to introduce a friend to wargaming. These games are also print on demand and are printed and shipped by Blue Panther LLC once you buy them. They will take about 10 days to get to you.

Their newest releases include an interesting subject on the siege of Delhi in 1857.

From the game page, we read the following:

1857. The Indian Mutineer forces have assembled at Delhi and have declared a reinstatement of the Mughal Empire. Their forces, which contain trained soldiers

and a horde of “irregulars,” are hell-bent on full independence. A British army has been sent to crush the rebellion, launch a siege at Delhi, and thereby reinstate their British dominion. The rebels have strongly fortified Delhi and are confident of victory. But will it be enough to withstand the British onslaught? The stage is set… The game takes about 90 minutes to play. One player commands the Indian Mutineer forces and the other player commands the British forces. Cards vary the game play.

If you are interested in Siege of Delhi, you can order a copy for $40.00 from the Blue Panther website at the following link: https://www.bluepantherllc.com/products/siege-of-delhi

As usual, thanks for reading along and sticking with me this month. I am very excited about a lot of these games and really look forward to playing them. Please let me know if you know of a new pre-order game, Kickstarter or new release that I missed.

-Grant