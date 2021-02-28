Labyrinth: The Forever War, 2015 – ? is a 1-2 player card-driven game simulating at the strategic level the ongoing bid by Islamist extremists to impose their brand of religious rule on the Muslim world. It continues where Labyrinth: The Awakening, 2010 – ? left off and adds new event cards and rules to cover the last five years of history.

In 2019, we hosted a series of 6 Event Card Spoilers on the game put together by the designer and you can read those at the following links:

#257 Women’s Rights Activism

#315 Khashoggi Crisis

#275 Operation Inherent Resolve

#305 Presidential Whistleblower

#319 Tehran-Beirut Land Corridor

#351 Advanced Persistent Threat (APT)

We also published an interview with the designer on our blog in 2019 that will give you greater insight into the design: https://theplayersaid.com/2019/09/03/interview-with-trevor-bender-designer-of-labyrinth-the-forever-war-2015-from-gmt-games/

-Grant