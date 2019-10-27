We had a good time playing the lite Civ building game Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea from GMT Games. We were able to play a 5-player game only getting one rule wrong; the 6 card hand limit. If you go into this one with a lite heart, checking your feelings at the door and knowing that the leader will get pounced on by everyone with very mean spirited take that variety of cards you will have a good time.

Here is a link to an interview we did with the designers a few years ago after it was announced on the P500 for more information.

