Pavlov’s House: The Battle of Stalingrad is a solitaire game that focuses on the months long siege by the German Wehrmacht of a fortified apartment building in Stalingrad during World War II. The game focuses on three aspects of the siege; the operational level as the Soviets attempt to deliver supplies across the Volga River to the defenders, the strategic level as waves of Wehrmacht troops approach the building on siege tracks and the tactical level as players control Soviet counters inside the apartment to stave off the attackers.

This playthrough video will take you through the first 9 turns of the game and will be followed by a second video concluding the game.

-Grant

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=sM9XV2XYO-o