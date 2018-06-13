Fresh off the Kickstarter campaign, we take a look inside the box of Armageddon War: Platoon Level Combat in the End War from Flying Pig Games. As always, a beautiful production with fantastic 1″ counters and lots and lots of cardboard, and this time….with lots of custom dice, as the game has a customized dice combat system.

The game also comes with rules for playing Armageddon War solitaire called Alone in the Desert. This expansion includes six solitaire scenarios in a loose campaign and uses a card based system to drive the actions of the AI similar to other solo modules from Flying Pig Games, such as Alone in the Jungle for ’65: Squad-Level Combat in the Jungles of Vietnam.

This game is packed to the gills with good content and after playing two scenarios this weekend, we are definitely impressed with the system, particularly the continuous nature of the activations. There just aren’t turns and it feels like you are in the middle of one long and continuous engagement.

-Grant