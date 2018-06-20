Armageddon War: Platoon Level Combat in the End War is fresh off Kickstarter fulfillment and hit our table almost instantly. The game is a tactical hex and counter game where players will control various factions in a near future all out war situation in the Middle East. All the major countries are involved, including the United States, Russia, Israel, Jordan as well as many other smaller groups hell bent on each others destruction. The design uses a continuous activation system with chit draw that feels like one constant battle with no breaks.

The production is of the highest quality with beautiful and colorful 1″ counters, large mounted map boards and custom dice to help move the action along. The very interesting part of the design is the use of trapezoidal administrative counters that are placed under units to show their current status but don’t cover up important information such as their attack factors, range or movement rate. Overall, a really good design that was a blast to play. We can’t wait to get it back to the table soon!

For a better look at the components, check out our unboxing video.

To order a copy of the game, you can do so by following this link: https://flyingpiggames.com/t/armageddon-war

