Here’s our immediate first impressions of ’65: Squad-Level Combat in the Jungles of Vietnam from Flying Pig Games, in our new series called ‘The Players’ Aid Board Game Blitz’ where we shoot our thoughts directly after our first play. We goofed on some of the rules early in the game, which became much smoother once we played it correctly. This is a really cool game with a lot to explore and experience in the box. Look for a review soon.
Great, even-handed segment. Email me if you have any questions. You might not have all of it correct, yet. For example, I can’t think of a time when Fire cards can’t be used to fire. Not if you have an EU and a target in LOS. Yes, movement is slow in jungle hexes if you are the Americans, but that’s why you have Fast Move cards, Heroes with the Pathfinder ability, and Charge powers (NVA). I think it’s the synergy of the unit’s values, abilities, and powers, juxtaposed with the cards that make this game so much fun for me.
