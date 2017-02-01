Here’s our immediate first impressions of ’65: Squad-Level Combat in the Jungles of Vietnam from Flying Pig Games, in our new series called ‘The Players’ Aid Board Game Blitz’ where we shoot our thoughts directly after our first play. We goofed on some of the rules early in the game, which became much smoother once we played it correctly. This is a really cool game with a lot to explore and experience in the box. Look for a review soon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading... Related