Chariots of Rome is a competitive, chariot-racing board game for 2 to 8 drivers set in ancient Rome’s grand stadium, the Circus Maximus. Each player controls a unique charioteer competing on the giant track for two or more laps. You can also play with up to four teams of two chariots, each representing a different Roman faction.

We did an interview with the game designer Sean Young which was posted in March 2017, prior to the Kickstarter campaign. Great looking game that I have yet to get to the table.

-Grant