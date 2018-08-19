Chariots of Rome is a competitive, chariot-racing board game for 2 to 8 players which is set in ancient Rome’s Circus Maximus. Each player controls a unique charioteer with different abilities and advantages competing on the giant track for two or more laps. You can also play with up to four teams of two chariots, each representing a different Roman faction.

The game requires players to manage their resources, including Stamina, Tactics and Rattled, and complete the race in one piece. With various ways to attack your opponents, including whip attacks and ram attacks, making it around the track two or more times is never guaranteed. You must Press Your Luck with your speed and take corners at high speeds sometimes in order to come out of the turns with a lead. But be careful as you will pay if you go too fast by having to draw damage cards that will cause you to lose Stamina, Tactics or even gain Rattle markers that will bring you closer to losing. A great and fun laugh out loud game that is really engaging and rewards the bold.

If you are interested, you can check out our unboxing video to get a close-up look at the components and also read our interview with the designer Sean Young.

-Grant