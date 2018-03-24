At Any Cost: Metz 1870 is a game simulating the situation west of the Metz fortress during those few days of August 1870. The game is designed to be a playable, two-player brigade-scale game that allows players to experience the unique tactical warfare matchups that characterized fighting during the Franco-Prussian War. The game is new off of the P500 from GMT Games and one that I am looking very much toward playing.

I have been able to clip my counters and read through the rules and it looks really interesting. The design is pretty straight forward (with a complexity of 4 out of 10) but has some really great additions. The Prussian military juggernaut is armed with the new steel Krupp breach-loading artillery pieces that far outclassed the French guns. Prussian doctrine, adapted to the lessons learned during the Austro-Prussian War of 1866, allowed junior officers to exercise initiative and aggressiveness. The French army, meanwhile, was armed with the modern and deadly Chassepot rifle, a firearm so advanced that many argue its deployment alone should have won the war for the French. In addition, the French army was now equipped with their ultimate secret weapon – the Mitrailleuse, which was the first machinegun used en masse.

-Grant