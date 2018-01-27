In our October Wargame Watch segment, I introduced a few small format games offered from High Flying Dice Games on the battles of the Old Northwest Territory. These battles occurred after the fledgling United States won its independence from England through the Revolutionary War. The battles focused on conflict between US forces and various Native American tribes in the area of the Old Northwest Territory, which includes the present day states of Ohio, Indiana (my home), Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin. This war was characterized by massacres and atrocities, which seemed to follow one upon the other, and in 1790 the new US Government authorized its first war against the Native Americans for control of the region. The first of these battles is included in the game Kekionga!: A Dark and Bloody Battleground and historically included a force of US Regulars and Militia raised from Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania which gathered at Cincinnati and drove on the Miami’s main settlement. The resulting fight was a horrendous defeat of the US force, and ushered in a new and more violent phase of this struggle. Alarmed, the US Congress and President Washington authorized the mobilization of an even larger force, this time to be led by the Territory’s first Governor and General of the Army, Arthur St. Clair. This would be the first full scale conflict waged by the new nation, and President Washington was very much concerned about the risks such an undertaking involved. In the second game in the Battles of the Old Northwest Territory Series St. Clair’s Folly: The Battle of the Wabash River, Paul Rohrbaugh takes us into yet another defeat of the Americans at the hands of a larger combined force made up of warriors from multiple tribes. I appreciate the fact that Paul is interested in this time period in our early American history and has devoted his time to bringing it to life for us.

If you are interested, you can read our interviews with Paul covering both games, Kekionga! and St. Clair’s Folly.

-Grant