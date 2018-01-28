If I have a “Grail Game”, this is definitely it, or at least one of the many that I have been seeking to add to my growing collection. And I finally got this great game for Christmas! War of the Ring Second Edition from ARES Games. I have always had a deep and abiding love for the Lord of the Rings and this game allows players to take on the roles of either the Free Peoples, and characters such as Gandalf, Aragorn, Legolas, Frodo, and others, to journey to Mordor and the cracks of doom to destroy the One Ring or play as Sauron and his evil forces who are attempting to destroy the Free Peoples and take back the controlling ring.

Great miniatures, great and beautifully illustrated board that shows off the appropriate areas of Middle Earth, and fantastic looking custom dice to drive the action. I am in love with this game already and have yet to even play it.

-Grant