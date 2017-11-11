Unboxing, video Unboxing Fields of Fire Vol. 1 2nd Edition from GMT Games Date: November 11, 2017Author: Alexander 2 Comments Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
I took the day off work yesterday just to learn it. I found this video and used it to verify the contents. Excited to see you will be learning it too. This is one of the first games I preordered when I started wargaming in 2012.
LikeLike
Haha, seriously though, I must have spent 5 hours learning and setting up the game at least. It’s so good.
LikeLike