Saladin is the first game in a new series called En Ordre de Bataille, which will present for each volume a legendary medieval leader and two battles in which they have shown themselves well. Saladin is a game intended to recreate the famous battles of Hattin and Arsuf where Saladin was opposed to the crusaders troops of Guy de Lusignan and then to those of Richard the Lionheart.

We posted an interview with the designer Stéphane Brachet and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2021/03/23/interview-with-denis-sauvage-designer-of-saladin-from-shakos-coming-to-kickstarter-soon/

