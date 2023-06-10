Resist! is a fast-playing, simple mechanically but deep in decision making card-driven solitaire game. In Resist! the player will take on the role of the Spanish Maquis fighting against the Francoist regime covering the years of 1944-1952. Over a series of rounds, you will undertake increasingly difficult missions. Defeating missions gains you the victory points you need to win the game. Failing to defeat missions and enemies may cause you to lose the game. At the end of each round, you must choose whether to end the resistance or risk it and take on another mission.

We posted an interview with one of the codesigners David Thompson and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2022/05/11/interview-with-david-thompson-codesigner-of-resist-from-salt-and-pepper-games-coming-to-gamefound-may-12th/

-Grant