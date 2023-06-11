The Night: The Solitaire Zombie Attack Board Game is a simple and fast-paced board game featuring a group of refugees who are fleeing a widespread outbreak of the undead. The game is patterned after George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead and uses black and white graphics and character names from the film to tell a narrative tale of survival. The player takes on the role of the survivors who must defend themselves against slow-moving flesh-eating zombies during the long night, using their wits and whatever weapons or tools that come to hand, to survive until dawn.

-Grant