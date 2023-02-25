Arracourt is a Battalion Combat Series (BCS) game which depicts the Axis counterattack to stop Patton’s drive across France in September 1944 and the example of mobile US Combined Arms that stopped that offensive dead in its tracks. The BCS system is new to us but as this game had a single map, it seemed like a good jumping off point.

We did post a First Impressions look at the game and you can read that on the blog at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2022/08/17/first-impressions-bcs-arracourt-from-multi-man-publishing/

-Grant