Sniper Elite: The Board Game is a hidden movement game based on the iconic video game series by the same name. In the game, one player takes the role of the Allied sniper, who is trying to make their way past the German guards by stealth or violence while up to three other players control squads of German soldiers, striking a balance between defending their objectives and hunting the sniper. The game is a very interesting and well done game that is very tense and difficult for both sides. We played it several times in one sitting with 3 players and had a great time.

-Grant