While attending the World Boardgaming Championships this year in July, we had the chance to interview many designers about their current and upcoming projects. On our 3rd day there, we met up with a new designer Christopher Moeller to discuss his upcoming release Brothers at War: 1862 from Compass Games.

We also published a written interview on the blog with Christopher and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2023/01/03/interview-with-christopher-moeller-designer-of-brothers-at-war-1862-from-compass-games/

-Grant