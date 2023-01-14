While attending the World Boardgaming Championships this year in July, we had the chance to interview many designers about their current and upcoming projects. On our 2nd day there, we met up with the fantastically talented Dan Bullock who shared several new and upcoming designs in process including In the Shadows from GMT Games, a solitaire French Revolution game called The Gods Will Have Blood, Blood & Treasure which is a cynical look at defense contractors in the Afghanistan War among others. Dan is a really interesting designer and we have really enjoyed his games including No Motherland Without from Compass Games and 1979 Revolution in Iran from The Dietz Foundation.

-Grant