While attending the World Boardgaming Championships this year in July, we had the chance to interview many designers about their current and upcoming projects. One designer that Alexander always seeks out is Ben Hull who has designed such games as Fields of Fire, This Accursed Civil War and Sweden Fights On. In this interview, Ben discussed his new Bayonet & Musket Series and the first game called Banish All Their Fears as well as Fields of Fire Volume II.

-Grant