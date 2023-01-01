While attending the World Boardgaming Championships this year in July, we had the chance to interview many designers about their current and upcoming projects. One designer that we had the opportunity to talk with was Mark Miklos who is the creator of the Battles of the American Revolution (BoAR) Series. We also got to include in this video his development team including Rob “Cappy” McCracken and Dave Stiffler. We discussed the series in general, the newest upcoming volume Battle of White Plains as well as the new upcoming Small BoAR Series which will focus on smaller lesser known battles.

-Grant