The July 2022 Monthly Debrief Video saw us discussing the various European publishers that we have had experience with. This list is not all inclusive as there are more out there but is a good smattering of publishers to shed light on them and their games.

Also as usual, we covered the games we played in July and discussed what we are planning to play and cover during August. We also briefly covered our trip to the World Boardgaming Championships (WBC) in Southwestern Pennsylvania but didn’t go into all the detail as you can find that information in the Debrief Video for WBC that posted on the blog last week!

We also reminded our viewers that we are fortunate to be continuing our relationship with Noble Knight Games as the sponsor for our Monthly Debrief Video series. In case you don’t know, they specialize in hard to find games but also carry all the new releases, but what makes them unique is that you can find some of the rarest games, out of print games, hand made games, imported games from overseas, etc. Thanks to them for their sponsorship and we hope that you will consider them first when looking for the games we cover.

-Grant