Napoléon 1807 uses the same game system as its predecessor Napoléon 1806. With Napoléon 1807, in 1 to 2 hours, two players will relive the clashes between Russians and French in the heart of winter 1806-1807 in Poland. Three campaigns are proposed that retrace the terrible events that will culminate in the famous battles of Pultusk, Eylau and Friedland. Napoléon 1807 is intended for seasoned Grognards as well as new wargamers as the rules are very understandable and the mechanics used create some really tough decisions and are fun to play.

-Grant