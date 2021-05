The Classic Pocket Box Games Bundle includes the forgotten Pocket Box games of the eighties including Undead, Necromancer, One-Page Bulge, Raid on Iran, The Awful Green Things from Outer Space and Kung Fu 2100. Games that have been out-of-print and unavailable for decades are available again, all in retro-inspired packaging and in as near-exact reprints of the originals as could be managed.

-Grant