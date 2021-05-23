Empire of the Sun is Mark Herman’s card driven design that takes a strategic level look at the entirety of World War II in the Pacific from the attack on Pearl Harbor until the surrender of Japan and is the first card driven game (CDG) to move the system closer to a classic hexagon wargame, while retaining all of the tension and uncertainty people have come to expect from a CDG.

This is the 2nd Episode in this Baser Training Series and it focuses on Counter Anatomy.

If you missed the first episode, you can watch that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2021/05/16/empire-of-the-sun-the-pacific-war-1941-1945-from-gmt-games-basic-training-episode-1-card-anatomy/

-Grant