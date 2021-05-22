Rostov ’41: Race to the Don covers the bold dash by Army Group South to take Rostov in the late fall of 1941. The attack succeeded, however resulted in the attacking Germans being isolated at the end of a their logistics capabilities. The regrouping Red Army, which had been demoralized form a series of defeats, saw this as their chance to launch their first coordinated attack of the war, paving the way for the Moscow Counteroffensive just a few weeks later.

Rostov ‘41 covers all this swirling mobile action in turns representing 3 to 6 days and at a map scale of 2.5 miles per hex. Units are battalions to divisions. Low counter density and a wide-open map bring all the action and possibilities to light in some wild gameplay.

-Grant