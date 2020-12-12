Dinosaur Table Battles is a game that uses the same system from its predecessor game called Table Battles but the combatants are not Roman Legions, American Continentals, British Regulars or Ancient Myrmidons or Phalanx but are titanic dinosaurs. Players will roll dice and then assign those numbers to cards representing their fighting forces. Removing the dice from the card will trigger an Attack, but that Attack might be Reacted to by your opponent to Absorb, Block or Counter if the opposing player removes dice from a card with a Reaction. The game comes down to understanding the dance of tactics and tempo and waiting for an opening in your opponent’s defenses to land that decisive blow. We had a great time with this one and recommend it for serious wargamers as well as to new players to get them accustomed to the tempo of battle.

-Grant