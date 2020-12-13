Recently, GMT Games offered a larger, roomier 3″ box for their magnum opus space opera game Space Empires 4X. The game has two large expansions that have been released and there is now a 3rd and final expansion that was offered on the November Monthly Update. The base game only has a 2″ box and even without the content from the expansions just was woefully inadequate to hold all of the base game materials and expansions. In this video I take a look at the new 3″ box and attempt to fit all of the space exploration, capital ship battling information, counters, player aids, rulebooks and cards in the box. Was I successful? You will have to watch the below video to see.

-Grant