Enemy Action: Ardennes is the first game in the Enemy Action Series which is a series of card-driven war games on pivotal military operations and campaigns in the twentieth century. The game portrays the German offensive against the western Allies in December 1944 — the Battle of the Bulge. Each player controls the German or Allied side. When playing solo, the game system controls the other side. So Enemy Action: Ardennes is effectively three games in one box: the two-player game, solitaire playing the Allies, and solitaire playing the Germans.

-Grant