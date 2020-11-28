Jeff Davis: The Confederacy at War is a solitaire board war game designed by Charles S. Roberts Award-winner R. Ben Madison. You play as President Jefferson Davis, managing the Confederate government and the Southern war effort. Your choices help determine the fate of great armies and the titanic struggle between Lee and Grant as well as peripheral or more dispersed campaigns like Morgan’s Ohio Raid and Indian Territory. Decide which famous generals are worthy of scarce artillery and ironclads resources, while you unleash bushwhackers behind Union lines and rush reinforcements into battle on your rail network.

