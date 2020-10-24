Prelude to Rebellion: Mobilization & Unrest in Lower Canada, 1834-1837 is a card driven game that depicts the conflict of ideas using key events from 1834 to 1837 as the Patriotes and Loyalists fight for control of the electorate. The player will have many choices presented to them in how to use their cards and will be torn between using each for the card’s Activity Points or the Event while doing their best to fend off and undo your opponent’s cards. The overall focus of the game is that the player will fight to mobilize the people of the various counties of Lower Canada and rally them to their point of view. In addition to Montréal and Québec, 24 rural counties, with each having a bias towards a faction, are represented on the board. Every county has a number of Mobilization Boxes, each costing a number of Activity Points to place a cube in. Whoever has the most cubes in a County is said to control it.

I wrote a series of Action Points on the blog covering the basics of the game and you can read those at the following links:

Action Point 1 – cover the Game Map and discuss the Mobilization Boxes, Scoring Tracks, Turn Track, Rebellious Spirit Track and take a look at the Opportunity Pool.

Action Point 2 – take a look at the cards and discuss their use either as an Event or for the Activity Points.

Action Point 3 – how you can spend your Activity Points and how they are used to battle for control of various regions and also discuss the Special Actions available to each player.

Action Point 4 – discuss the Scoring Tracks and how the Scoring Die works and also discuss the Scoring Sequence and how the game can be won.

Action Point 5 – discuss some points of strategy and how each player should go about waging this conflict.

