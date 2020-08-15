Over the past couple of years, we have been following a series of wargames set in the Old Northwest Territory (roughly Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan) from High Flying Dice Games. These games are small poly-bag games with simple rules but they are so very interesting and cover many battles from the westward expansion of the early United States and now have entered into the realm of the War of 1812. We have done previous interviews with the designer for Volumes I-III including Kekionga!: A Dark and Bloody Battleground, 1790, St. Clair’s Folly: The Battle of the Wabash River, 1791 and Walking a Bloody Path: The Battle of Fallen Timbers, August 20, 1794 and have really looked forward to these new volumes being released.

Here we unbag two of the newest games in the series including A Dark & Dastardly Fight: Tippecanoe, 1811 and River Raisin: A Cold & Bitter Battle, 1813.

We also published an interview covering River Raisin a few months ago if you are interested in reading up on that game.

If you are interested in either of these great poly-bag games, you can order them from the High Flying Dice Games website at the following link: http://www.hfdgames.com/

-Grant