Grant: I understand that the game is card driven and doesn’t use dice. How does this work?

Mike: At its simplest, each card has a die value symbol, so when a player would otherwise need to roll a die, they draw a card instead. But that, in itself, is not sufficient reason to move from dice to cards for random resolution (actually, that would be a pretty bad reason). So the card deck provides a lot more functionality, including special effects and random combat result charts.

Grant: Why did you settle on 72 cards as the correct number for each player?

Mike: I settled on 72 cards for a couple of reasons. First, it allows for an even distribution of die results (one through six). More importantly though is the number of special effects I could come up with. I had originally settled on 60 cards, but kept coming up with more card effects. I’ve actually got several more effects that didn’t make it into the mix. Maybe I could add more cards later on? Who knows…

Grant: What are the differing icons on the cards and what do they mean?

Mike: Other than the die icon, which is used throughout play, the other icons represent random events that might occur at the end of each turn (with one exception). The obvious one is the cycle-symbol card icon. Drawing this requires a reshuffling of the card deck. A second icon represents fatigue. If this event is kicked off, the game gets shortened by a turn. The third icon represents an end-of-game check. The game has a random game end. Once players get far enough along, they need to see if the game ends immediately or if they have more time to battle it out. The fourth icon represents panic. If an army has sustained sufficient losses and this card is drawn, their entire army panics and routs, leaving any remaining leadership to attempt to get control of it. The last icon is an elephant. Although this is also a random event, it’s the only one that can occur at any time during unit activation when one or both sides have elephants in their ranks. The elephants may balk and charge both enemy and friendly units.

Grant: Can you show us a few examples of the Action Cards and tell us how they are used?

Mike: Action cards are comprised of several different attributes that are used at different points during a game. At the top is a command point modifier that grants players a random number of additional activation points that can be used to activate units and formations. At the center of the card is the card’s special effect that can be used as noted in its descriptive text. At the bottom of each card is the random die result and any random events. Finally, to the left is the card’s melee resolution table.