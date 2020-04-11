Supply Lines of the American Revolution: The Southern Strategy covers the second half of the American War of Independence, and shifts the focus to the Southern colonies of Virginia, Georgia, and the Carolinas. This game also adds in some new elements as they war in the south is very different with fewer troops and even more few resources.

We were also able to post an interview with the designer Tom Russell and you can read that at the following link: https://theplayersaid.com/2018/05/14/interview-with-tom-russell-designer-of-supply-lines-of-the-american-revolution-the-southern-strategy-from-hollandspiele/

