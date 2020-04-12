Nights of Fire: Battle for Budapest is the second game in a duology adapting the events of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution for modern board game form. Following the Hungarian success in part one (Days of Ire), this game starts as the Red Army arrives at the edge of the capital and pushes into the heart of the city, bent on retribution, destruction, and ruthless pursuit of control. For the players in charge of the Hungarian defense, there is no time left for organizing and sedition. This is a hopeless war of survival, plain and simple.

We posted an interview with one of the co-designers Brian Train during the Kickstarter Campaign in 2018 and you can read that at the following link:

-Grant