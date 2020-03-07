Antietam 1862 is Volume I in the new Civil War Brigade Battle Series from Worthington Publishing which boasts itself as a series that is designed to fight a battle in an evening. Antietam 1862 focuses on the pivotal battle in Maryland that was the bloodiest day in American history. More than 22,000 were killed, wounded, or missing.

The game is an I-Go-U-Go system with each strength point representing 100 men. The game rules are very simple and come in an 8 page rule book. We really had a good time with this one and look forward to more editions in the series with the next volume being Shiloh which just arrived at our door.

-Grant