The greatest wargame magazine in the business! Can anyone really refute that claim? I don’t think so and we look forward to each issue as they come out. In Nr 33 you will find many great articles including content for Campaigns of 1777 designed by Harold Buchanan and published by Decision Games, Fields of Fire designed by Ben Hull and published by GMT Games, Empire of the Sun and Churchill designed by Mark Herman and published by GMT Games and so much more.

The pinnacle of the magazine though is a new game designed by Mark Herman called Waterloo 1815.

If you are interested in C3i Magazine Nr. 33 you can order a copy for $36.00 from the RBM Studio website at the following link: https://www.c3iopscenter.com/pages/wargame-room-store/#!/C3i-Magazine-Nr-33-Pre-Order/p/163492264/category=30676727

-Grant