New on Kickstarter is a fantastic block wargame designed by a first time designer called This War Without an Enemy: The English Civil War, 1642-1646 from Nuts! Publishing. We were able to play a prototype copy of the game this past weekend and here is our preview video for the Kickstarter campaign.

We also did an interview with the designer Scott Moore and you can read that here: https://theplayersaid.com/2020/01/21/interview-with-scott-moore-designer-of-this-war-without-an-enemy-the-english-civil-war-1642-1646-from-nuts-publishing-coming-to-kickstarter-today/

If you are interested in This War Without an Enemy: The English Civil War, 1642-1646 you can checkout out the campaign at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/483438961/this-war-without-an-enemy

The campaign will end on Tuesday, February 4th at 11:00am EST.

-Grant