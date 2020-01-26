This box is full of gaming goodness for this Sci-Fi game of infantry combat in space. This edition of the game has many improvements and additional content with the main additions being cooperative play, dice, and “node” cards. Also, the chit-based random number generation system has been replaced with physical dice. Static maps have been replaced with randomized locations on a set layout. Nodes towards a mission goal still exist but are no longer printed on the mission sheet. Instead, a deck of “node” cards are drawn and placed on an 11 x 17 map sheet as mission progresses. To further customize the experience, the “node deck” can be split into specific encounter types such as zero – g, Hazardous terrain, science facility and so on.

-Grant