We played this one recently with 4-players and had a good session. Still need some more time with it to better understand the mechanics. Tank Duel: Enemy in the Crosshairs is a card-based game for 1 to 8 players that depicts tank-to-tank warfare on the Eastern Front of World War II in the early to mid 1940s. It attempts to convey the claustrophobia and urgency that tank crews experienced, utilizing a simple Action system to keep the action moving at a rapid pace. Players will issue commands with the use of Battle Cards and attempt to score Victory Points by claiming Objectives and eliminating their opponent’s tanks and crew.

Lots of damage to each other with this one and fires breaking out with crew struggling to bail out. We had a good time and get a good feel for what the game is and does. After we play a few more times using the different tanks we will shoot a review.

We also posted an interview with the designer Mike Bertucelli and the developer Jason Carr that you can read here: https://theplayersaid.com/2018/07/30/interview-with-mike-bertucelli-designer-and-jason-carr-developer-for-tank-duel-enemy-in-the-crosshairs-from-gmt-games/

