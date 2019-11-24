Death Valley: Battles for the Shenandoah is the seventh installment of the Great Battles of the American Civil War (GBACW) Series published by GMT Games. Eight full battles are included in the box.

We posted an interview with the Developer Bill Byrne that will give you some good insight into the design process: https://theplayersaid.com/2018/02/16/interview-with-bill-byrne-game-developer-for-great-battles-of-the-american-civil-war-vol-vii-death-valley-battles-for-the-shenandoah-from-gmt-games/

