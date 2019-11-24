Death Valley: Battles for the Shenandoah is the seventh installment of the Great Battles of the American Civil War (GBACW) Series published by GMT Games. Eight full battles are included in the box.
We posted an interview with the Developer Bill Byrne that will give you some good insight into the design process: https://theplayersaid.com/2018/02/16/interview-with-bill-byrne-game-developer-for-great-battles-of-the-american-civil-war-vol-vii-death-valley-battles-for-the-shenandoah-from-gmt-games/
-Grant
Alexander… Over the years I’ve picked up many of the titles from GMT for the Civil War. Overall, I’d say that GMT did more than their due diligence in covering this time in history. A lot to be learned from these battles. As always, GMT did a great job with the counters (“dudes on a map”), and great work on the maps. I’m sure it’s a great game… now THIS is where being a solo player works against my buying this game. To really get the best effect, I’d need a committed game group to really make some headway enjoying this game. One thing you neglected to mention was the scale of the units… just looking at all the counter sheets, I will assume that these are company sized units… hope to see a great review on this game… thanks once again. I guess Grant owes you a favor… that’s A LOT of counters to clip!!!! LOL!
LikeLike